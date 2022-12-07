Second ACT – Fort Myers Florida Weekly

LIKE OPEN-ROAD TRAVELERS ON A SUNNY day, statistics about age always come with a shadow attached: a retirement shadow, in this case.

More than 55 million Americans are at least 65 years old, the U.S. Census tells us. (Retirement.)

Florida, the nation’s third most populous state with about 21.75 million residents, is second behind Maine in the largest percentage of people 65 or older — 21.3% or about 4.64 million Floridians. (Retirement.)

Palm Beach County includes 1.5 million residents, almost a quarter of them 65 or older (retirement). A third of Collier County’s 386,000 residents are 65 or older (retirement) and almost 30% of Lee County’s 788,000 residents share the same distinction (retirement).

On a percentage basis Charlotte County takes the cake: a whopping 41% of the county’s 195,000 permanent residents are now 65 or older — contrasting with Miami-Dade County, where about 16% of its 2.9 million residents are 65 or older.

Although retirement as Americans traditionally think of it shadows each of those 65-plus statistics, the numbers have little to do with the way some people live, when or if they step out of long careers.

For them, the word “retirement” becomes irrelevant. Instead, they move from their first acts to their second acts in life, and often much later than they might have, once upon a time.

“People are working longer, the quality of their life is better, their health is better, and they want to do something — so they often participate or volunteer in making contributions to society in different ways,” says Peter Bergerson, a professor of public affairs at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Since the arrival of Franklin Roosevelt in the White House 90 years ago, he said, people who use “the three-legged stool” encouraged by government — Social Security, a company retirement plan and private savings — often have the resources to do what they want post-retirement. In addition, many have the heart to do it for others.

It’s that way all over. This week we describe some extraordinary second acts.

For each of these we could have pointed to hundreds more. They’re everywhere, in every community: People who seek to share what they know and love with all or at least some of us for the rest of their lives, in large ways or small, making our lives better in the process.

Theirs, too.

“They give me more than I can ever give them,” explains Patricia Boutilier, 71, a Naples nurse who stepped out of her 45-year career during the pandemic, burned out, then began to work part time with dementia patients, something she’d done 25 years earlier and found rewarding.

Joy strolled back through the door of her working life like a long-lost friend, she says.

“It’s surprising. People with dementia, from the time they’re initially diagnosed and high functioning to the low functioning, keep their personalities, most of the time — they keep their sense of self. If you can target what you’re doing to what their interests and activities are, you can bring out the best parts of them still there.

“What I found is, I got to use the things that mattered to me: books, poetry, trivia — and music. Music is a big plus for anybody with memory loss.” And for a lot of people without memory loss, too.

Ms. Boutilier has more than that in her “retirement” years too, as it turns out: She’s also a fiction writer, and a good one. A recent story garnered an honorable mention this year in Florida Weekly’s annual short story contest, appearing last week in our pages.

She’s been writing since she was young, growing up in Pittsburgh as the oldest of four and hoping to make a life of it. But hard family circumstances intruded and when she worked a job as a teenager helping nurses in a medical setting, she discovered her calling for caring. And kept writing, too.

If there’s a statistic showing what percentage of a state or county population 65 or older continues to work and contribute — to teach university students, to work with dementia patients, to write novels, to photograph the natural world so skillfully it teaches people how to see, to champion children, to champion nonprofit help agencies, to create incandescent science museums or lead local governments and help them plan the future — Florida Weekly couldn’t find it.

But we suspect the Sunshine State ranks at or near the top for second actors, whether they work within the system or outside it.

The ‘system’ folks

In Lew Crampton’s case, when he arrived in Palm Beach County in 2009 with his wife, Kathleen Crampton, both were stepping away from illustrious careers in Illinois and Wisconsin. Most recently he’d been a museum executive. She was a health-care company executive. “I was going to work on my golf game, play in some amateur tournaments,” he remembers. “I don’t think I was thinking of more than that. I certainly didn’t have any world-changing work in mind.”

That foggy plan wouldn’t last.

He liked golf and could play well — had played on the team at Princeton during his undergraduate years, when he also took a break to enlist in the United States Army, becoming a tank commander in units facing the Soviets along European borders during the Cold War.

And he’d played the game after that, too, sometimes not regularly: through his master’s in East Asian Studies at Harvard. And through all the Ph.D. course work in urban and regional planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (he left MIT to take a job before writing the dissertation for a Ph.D.).

He played golf right through his years working for corporations as a spokesman or analyst — he was the China analyst for the RAND Corp., in one instance.

He played through his years in government, when he was a senior administrator and head of communications at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

And he played through his years as president of the Chicago Academy of Sciences and the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, not to mention his time as president and CEO of the Burpee Museum of Natural History in Rockford, Ill.

It was there he joined a team in the Hell Creek Formation of southeastern Montana in 2001 (not much golf there). The team unearthed the third most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton in the history of paleontology — a juvenile, as reports describe it.

So when he finally moved to Palm Beach, “home to over 160 picturesque golf courses,” according to the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, he did put in a round or two of golf.

But probably not much more. Then the curtain rose on Palm Beach City Councilman Lew Crampton’s second act (he was first elected in 2018 at the age of 80, and remains on the town council).

His second act is a full hand of do-good cards. Among others, he offered his services to the Palm Beach Planning and Zoning Committee, which wasted no time bringing him aboard shortly after his arrival in the county. He served as head of the Citizens Association of Palm Beach. And he agreed to lend his experience, his ability to communicate well and his big affable personality to what was then called the South Florida Science Museum, starting more than a decade ago.

Mrs. Crampton, meanwhile, was offered a top job with United Healthcare, and took it, continuing past her “retirement” for five or six years in the position.

Among other things now, she helps keep Mr. Crampton on track.

When a reporter called for her husband, who was out and about probably not playing golf, she discovered he’d left his appointment calendar on his home desk, uncharacteristically. She briskly and efficiently scheduled the interview for him for the next day, penciling in an afternoon time that was empty on the otherwise crowded schedule, all while conducting an organizational conversation with someone else on another line.

“The museum was in a lot of trouble, it was going bankrupt, and the person who ran it left,” Mr. Crampton recalls of his first look at the place, 13 years ago. “But it had good bones and a good staff.”

So he stepped in, thinking to spend “five or six months.”

More than a decade later he has resurrected it, encouraging and welcoming a culture-changing $20 million donation from Howard Cox and in the last year tying off a $60 million fund-raising campaign. He’s no longer president, but continues to serve as chairman of the board of what has been renamed the Cox Science Center and Aquarium.

Under his capable hand in a second act, the Cox is now a significant icon in the museum world with far-reaching cultural and scientific influence.

So is Mr. Crampton. At 84, his philosophic and pragmatic view of second acts is straightforward: “I’d say go with your interests and keep the energy flow high. That covers a lot. Essentially too, I have always wanted to serve the public.

“I think the best thing about one’s life is that you join someone else’s story and you make it better. My happiness rises exponentially with the times I’ve made the system work better.”

He’s a systems man, in other words — a form of American optimism, perhaps.

“I don’t hold with all these dystopian views that we’re all going to hell in a handbasket. I don’t believe any of that. It’s within our ability to change our system for the better or to work with others to do that,” he insists.

And it’s within Mr. Crampton’s ability to do one other thing, as well: Continue to play golf.

“My handicap is still single digit,” he notes — bad hips and a densely-packed schedule, or not.

Jim Nathan and Karen Nathan

There are other ways to work within the system and help people in the second act, too.

Jim Nathan, also a systems man, generally stayed off of golf courses — unless he was running on them, perhaps.

For decades he ran, not jogged, often on the order of 10 miles a day, every day. That kind of discipline and toughness, along with extraordinary manage-and-lead skills and a ferocious work ethic, is part of the reason he spent a cumulative 33 years as CEO of Lee Health Systems, the largest public-health system in the state receiving no direct tax support, say those who know him.

But he finally put down those reins in 2017 to saddle up an academic horse and bring along a couple other ambitions he works on with other motivated second actors: achieving what he calls “racial justice” for Americans, especially in Florida, and figuring out how to establish health care that benefits everybody, when they need it.

None of this surprises his wife, apparently. She’s part of it.

“I met Jim when I was a freshman at Miami University (Ohio). He was busy, busy then and has never slowed down, so I knew he was not going to take well to anything like a real ‘retirement’ phase in life,” explains Karen Nathan, who holds a doctorate in education and spent 52 years in that vocation, working to help children with difficult challenges and once authoring a book, “Dyslexia with gifts and talents.”

Her husband’s second act surprised both of them, but it appears to gratify both of them, as well.

“I didn’t say, ‘I’m going to teach.’ The teaching thing wasn’t on my mind. I said, ‘I think I have a story to share, I’ll go talk to the people at Florida Gulf Coast University,’” Mr. Nathan explains.

That was more than three years ago. Turning 76 this week, he is now Executive in Residence at FGCU, where he teaches a class that straddles the university’s Marieb College of Health & Human Services and the Lutgert College of Business. It’s called, “History of American Healthcare from Economic, Social and Political Perspectives.”

And it comes with a question from Mr. Nathan: “How did we create such a highly fragmented, often underperforming health system, for the massive investment we make as a nation?”

Here’s the funny thing about such a question and how he might help students answer it — and this may be true for any second actors: “I’ve spent my whole life preparing for this class,” he says. “I felt I could share with students some of the mistakes I made.”

But university administrators told him something else. “‘You have to understand the student today,’ they told me. ‘Most work part time or full time, they’re first generation (to go to college). They don’t like project or teamwork. Their schedules are different.’”

So the administrators wanted him to teach a virtual class. But that defeated the notion of what he could offer.

“So I said, ‘If you can give me students for an afternoon, and give me a room large enough to do small-group work, I’ll make the class (valuable for them).’”

And at this point, Mr. Nathan begins to sound like Mr. Crampton, in Palm Beach, a man who will work within the system to make it better:

“The essential ingredients (to solving the health care dilemma, or any other): collaboration, teamwork, negotiation and debating — civilly debating. And coming to compromise.’”

In the anonymous evaluations he received from students after teaching his first class, one student said it was one of the best classes she’d ever had. “‘I didn’t expect much (at first) because he was so old,’ that student wrote,” recalls Mr. Nathan.

Karen Nathan approves.

“Retirement has given Jim an opportunity to be a true ‘professor’ in the best sense of the word — to guide and pass on his knowledge to those who follow.” She would know.

Her own retirement activities make up a generous and energetic second act: Among others, she’s on the board of the Children’s Network of Southwest Florida, the nonprofit organization administering the child welfare program in five counties, and she co-founded an active organization called Progressive Women of Southwest Florida, with the late Dena Geraghty and teacher Alexandra Bremner (Ms. Bremner seems to have started her second act in the middle of her first).

As for the next 10 years in or out of academia, Mr. Nathan says, he’s taking the advice of a cousin: “Instead of forcing what I’m going to do, I’ll make the smoothest transition I can — I’ll let life come to me.”

It sounds good. But we’ll see.

Hands-on do-gooder

Nanette Leonard blames her muscular philanthropy in part on the caring heart of her community — Punta Gorda and Charlotte County, where a lot of people aren’t young — and in part on her parents.

“I think a lot of giving happens in this city — it’s one of the most philanthropic cities I’ve seen,” she says. “There are so many people here that give back to other people and to organizations.”

She fits into that cultural tapestry like a vibrant thread sewn all the way through it.

And her parents? They taught her to treat every person the same way, rich or poor, famous like the actors her mother once worked with — E.G. Marshall or Peter Falk or Michael J. Fox, to name just a few — or anonymous, like the plumber.

And they taught her to “give back,” or “pay it forward.”

All of that helps explain what happened when the curtain lifted on her second act.

For her parents — her late dad then in his 90s and her slightly younger mom, now 99, and Nanette’s housemate — she sold her home and shuttered a star-spangled business as a New York-based publicist, arriving here a decade ago this month, at 63.

Her working life was spectacular. She’d helped kick off Whoopi Goldberg’s career, she’d worked with the late Gregory Peck and two-time Tony Award-winning actress Judith Ivey among many other stars, and she had represented high-profile marketing and movie companies such as United Artists.

Having grown up in a show business and marketing world, and working in it, one thing was clear: It didn’t look like Punta Gorda.

As a result, “When I realized I was going to start over, I didn’t have a clue,” she acknowledges. “I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll be a dog groomer. I love dogs.’ But I realized there’s only one thing I really know how to do: Be a publicist.”

So she hung out a shingle, Nanette Leonard Public Relations, and work started coming in.

“I never really retired,” she concludes now. But she shifted her focus a bit. “I had a sense of purpose — to do more philanthropic things.”

And not just a few.

To name some: She founded a do-good club, Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, in 2015. All women.

“It started with nine girls and myself, and now we have more than 320 members. The rules are, at some point in your life you have to have lived in the Garden State. And that’s it.” Meeting monthly (with pandemic breaks), they’ve done a world of good for many, including some who may seem a world away.

“Fresh Jersey Tomatoes did a humanitarian aid drive for Ukraine, and I pushed it six ways from Sunday.

“I set it up at TT’s Tiki Bar at Four- Points by Sheraton, and we had radio, TV and newspaper interviews, press releases and social media promotions. People just came out of the woodwork, as this community does for toy drives. We filled a truck the size of the Amazon trucks and three other vehicles with donations. There’s a big Ukrainian community in North Port, and they were fabulous. All that stuff went over to Ukraine.”

Ms. Leonard is founder and executive director of the Punta Gorda Short Film Festival, a hugely popular event now set to enter its ninth year with award-winning films screened in the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center.

She also sits on the board of directors for the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte

County and others, including the Coalition for the Homeless.

But it isn’t all about boards and directorships, either. She’s hands-on.

“For four years I did a program called Take Stock in Children. It’s a scholarship program. You get assigned a student, and you go through their last year in middle school and high school.

“You meet once a week, and there are certain things they have to do. Once they graduate, they get scholarships. So I was a mentor, and it’s a wonderful, wonderful program. You get to talk to somebody on a weekly basis.”

And you get to help them change their lives for the better, at no cost but effort, for them.

She also started Kids and Parents Night Out, hosted at the Burg’r Bar.

“I invited those of my friends who had parents. And once my dad passed away, I did a thing called Remembering Our Dads with Laughter and Love. We did that at Burg’r Bar, too. People brought pictures, laughed, told stories.”

But she’s not comfortable taking much credit because she describes her community as “the smallest city with the biggest heart.”

In her view, “it has less to do with what I try to put in motion and more to do with people in this community. I could stand on my head on the 41 bridge all day, and these things would happen anyway.”

Now she’s caring for her mom at home, “even today the strongest woman in my life,” she says. And she’s remembering her dad, retired Marine Corps Major Herbert J. Seakwood.

“He gave me his motto: In a challenging place, ‘Suck in your gut and head into the wind.’

“So that’s what I do.”

She adds charity and moral purpose to those marching orders, too.

“When I represented Whoopi, she did comic relief with Robin (Williams, no relation to the reporter) and Billy Crystal. And I realized after she did that benefit to raise money for the homeless, that she could do great things, just like Robin and Billy. And they could make big dents and help people, because they have celebrity status. And I don’t.”

There’s a pause. “They could make big dents — but I could do little dents,” she adds.

Or not so little, in fact. There’s nothing retiring and no retreat in that attitude.

The creative second actors

Artists are loners of sorts, simply by the nature of the work: Fine photography or great writing, for example, are not team sports.

So now Jeff Bruce works alone in the relative silence of his study after a career spent mostly in the cacophony of once-upon-a-time newsrooms. There, the crescendo of clattering, clicking, conversing, exchanging and shouting, seasoned with epithets, raucous laughter or sometimes dead silence broken by escaped tears or a muffled sob reached marching-band levels of noise on any given afternoon before press time. Reporters can see a lot of bad news up close and personal, and he has.

In his study, working on the sixth in a series of popular and award-winning novels, he’s now completed his third in a series of retirements.

Mr. Bruce retired twice from the newspaper business and once from a three-year stint as a journalism teacher at a university, leading him to this conclusion about the standard American event: “I’m a miserable failure when it comes to retirement.”

His careers, begun at age 19 as a reporter, include teaching journalism at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, after his first stint in newspapers, then returning to news and adding to his impressive list of employers in that business, before stepping out forever.

Unless he returns someday.

Ultimately, he had worked “as an editor, managing editor, or reporter at, among other places, the Naples Daily News, the Dayton Daily News, the Austin American-Statesman, the Longview News-Journal, the Mesa Tribune, the Miami Herald, the Palm Beach Post, the St. Petersburg Times (now the Tampa Bay Times) and the Tampa Times (now deceased),” says his friend, Eric Strachan.

Mr. Strachan was senior managing editor at the Naples Daily News when Mr. Bruce was a managing editor, and now serves as editor of the Naples Florida Weekly.

In retirement, 1,000 words a day is Mr. Bruce’s self-imposed deadline requirement while writing the first draft of one of his 90,000-word novels in the “Strange Files” books, a series that has proven both popular and award winning, in part because they give his readers a place of refuge and learning.

He knows a lot, according to his friends.

Ernest Hemingway claimed he did 500 words a day and never missed a sunrise in his writing years — which, given his level of drinking, may or may not have been true.

Jeff Bruce’s level of fitness and work discipline, on the other hand, leads no one to doubt his ability to put out. Every morning he and his wife, Sandy, go for a long walk; they also belong to a gym where they work out regularly.

“If I don’t do that, I can’t sit down for four or five hours and write,” he acknowledges.

He feels fortunate to be able to work that hard in retirement.

“I’ve told people this for years: For most, retirement is a death sentence. If you don’t have something you’re engaged in, what’s the point?

“But to say something like that means you’re privileged. If you were pounding nails into a roof all your life, you’d be worn out.”

For the work of books to be solid, or journalism, you have to have great editors.

Mr. Bruce has three, he says: his wife, Sandy, “who knows where and when to kill my darlings” in the fiction, and their children, Logan and Kacey. Logan is copy editor on all his books, and artist and designer Kacey helps the finished products shine for readers.

In the 70 to 90 age range of American living, Mr. Bruce concludes, “you have fewer days ahead of you than behind, so what are you going to leave that’s valuable for others?”

He offers this sage three-retirements-going-on-four advice: “Re-engage and be good citizens. The most important job is the job of being a citizen.

“If you’ve lived as long as we have, especially if we’re honest with ourselves, we’ve made tons of mistakes. The benefit of them is you can learn from them and share what you know with others. Retirement doesn’t mean you have to disengage from the community.”

Instead, he says, “It’s a chance.”

Dr. Peter Sidell

Dr. Peter Sidell didn’t have to retire and might not have. His long and eminently successful career as a cardiothoracic surgeon had taken him from the UCLA medical school to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., for a decade, and finally to a desirable job in Fort Myers.

But he got tired of “staying up all night,” for one thing. And for another, Dr. Sidell preferred not to be told he couldn’t come out of an emergency room and talk with a patient’s family, without written permission — unless he wished to risk a $50,000 fine and a jail sentence.

“It was the first implementation of HIPPA, one of Teddy Kennedy’s gifts to health care. Later they realized they needed to modify the law but by then I was gone,” he said.

So instead of “retiring,” he prefers a different word to describe what happened: He quit.

And now, without seeking profit or fame and without advertising what he does, he’s becoming acknowledged as one of the finest nature and travel-adventure photographers in the region, or probably in the state or country.

He displays his work at shows occasionally or shares it with friends or posts it on a website: petersidell.smugmug.com/

“I sort of care and sort of don’t care (about how the photos are received),” he admits. “They’re pictures I take because I find them interesting, and I spend some time editing them. I hope some others enjoy them, and occasionally I’ve tried selling a few.

“But once you make something into a business, then it becomes work. None of this is work.”

With his wife, Mary Kay, he’s traveled the world to celebrate it in ways that teach others how to see things they might have glanced at all their lives, without seeing. Lions and tigers and bears. Birds and butterflies and sometimes even people.

When they sit and look at his photos, viewers can travel, too, it seems.

It may not be work or a business, but it’s not retirement, either. It’s art and exploration.

“For the first couple of years after I left the profession, I carried guilt — I felt I still had something to offer but not the energy to keep at it,” Dr. Sidell admits. “I thought about writing, the flip side of reading (a lifelong constant, for him) but I’ve produced nothing publishable.

“’I also enjoyed taking pictures. So I started doing some photography workshops, and saw I could take photography to a different level — it became a form of productivity and self-expression I enjoy.”

From polar bears in the tundra to monarch butterflies in Mexico to kingfishers on a southern river to a bromeliad epiphyte seeming to burst from a tree trunk deep in a cypress slough, a life form with a spectacular vitality unrecognizable to any who merely glance in passing at such beauty, his photographs are compelling.

And he compares their composition to his work as a surgeon.

“They say form follows function. In any kind of reconstructive surgery, and heart valve surgery is a form of reconstruction, you have an idea of what you want to achieve, what it looks like — the function. And the better the form fits the individual circumstances of the patient, the more likely it will function well.”

So in photography, “I’m not thinking about a function but I am intrigued by the form of something.”

And he’s thinking about masters of the art who help him understand how to capture form, more or less — how to take a telling photo: for him, Ansel Adams, Ed Porter and Gary Hart, to name just a few.

All of this is part of essential reinvention — for Dr. Sidell, now 77, starting every day with in-place spin cycling, followed by pushups and sit-ups.

“As you go through life you have to reinvent yourself from time to time to keep yourself healthy. I used to do bicycling on the road, but twice I fell — I broke my collarbone the first time, and the second time I was knocked out. So now I do 70 minutes each morning on the stationary bike, with stretches and sit-ups and push-ups. And I play a little tennis.”

One more thing: As a doctor, he has a little advice for those looking at “retirement.”

“The most important thing you can do is find something you’re interested in doing. Maybe you try several different things. But the worst thing you can do is sit home and watch TV and eat and be sedentary. That’s a recipe for dying soon.

“As long as you’re active and interested — by and large the more active you are, and interested in life you are — the less likely you are to be sandbagged by early mortality.” ¦