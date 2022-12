“Although I’m grateful I’m on a hugely successful show, the one thing I don’t take for granted is a, my position on it and b, me answering the questions as a Chaser.

“I’m only as good as the last question I answered correctly and as a barrister I’m only as good as my last closing speech.”

Shaun has been a Chaser on the The Chase since the show premiered in 2009.

He also featured on the Australian version of the show alongside Anne Hegerty and Mark Labbett in 2009.