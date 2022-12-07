Sky NZ renews long-running Australian Open tennis rights

Pay-television broadcaster Sky New Zealand has renewed its rights for the Australian Open tennis grand slam in a new multi-year deal beginning in 2023.
As well as the Australian Open, the deal includes tournaments including the AO Junior Championships, AO Legends, the AO Qualifying Tournament, the Wheelchair Championships, the AO Australian and Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-offs, and the Laver Cup.
