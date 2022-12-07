Sonic Prime Will Debut Inside Roblox Five Days Before Netflix

Netflix’s new Sonic anime, Sonic Prime, debuts December 15 on Netflix, but Roblox players can watch it almost an entire week early.

Netflix has announced that the season premiere of Sonic Prime will be available inside a video game, Roblox, on December 10. Players can watch the episode inside the Sonic Simulator in Roblox.

Why is Netflix doing this? According to Roblox’s own data, more than 600 million people have visited the Sonic Simulator in Roblox, so reaching fans where they are makes a lot of sense.

The Sonic Simulator bills itself as the “fastest game in Roblox history.” Players race each other to level up and unlock new rewards like new Sonic character skins. The game features regular updates, at a pace of at least once per week, to help keep things fresh and interesting.

Sonic Prime Season 1 will span 24 episodes. Netflix says the series will feature Sonic in a “high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands.”

The description goes on: “Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption.” Deven Mack voices Sonic in Sonic Prime.

Sonic Prime isn’t the only new Sonic project in the works. Paramount is making a third Sonic the Hedgehog film, as well as its own TV series focused on Knuckles. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now the highest-grossing video game movie of all time in the US, surpassing the 2020 Sonic movie for the title.

As for Roblox, it remains massively popular. The long-running animated TV show The Simpsons just recently spoofed the game in an episode