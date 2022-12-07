Steel Panther UK tour – Tickets come out this week – get presale

American metal band Steel Panther are gearing up to hit the UK during their massive 2023 world tour – The On The Prowl World Tour 2023 – to celebrate their upcoming album, On The Prowl. The UK leg of their tour kicks off on May 14, 2023, and will run through to the end of the month, finishing off in Dublin. General onsale tickets are out this week, but there are two presale events about to kick off.
When do Steel Panther tickets come out?
Steel Panther presale tickets are out now.
There are two different types of presale tickets on offer. The first is from O2 Priority which are available to subscribers of the O2 network. By getting their presale codes from the O2 Priority website they can claim tickets early for 48 hours. This way, fans can grab tickets to shows in London, Manchester, and Glasgow (and more) before anyone else.
Get O2 Priority tickets here.
Steel Panther are also holding an artist presale event, and they’re available now. These presale codes are usually delivered by the band’s fan newsletter.
General onsale tickets for Steel Panther’s On The Prowl World Tour will be released on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10am.
Steel Panther will be hitting the road to celebrate their sixth studio album: On The Prowl.
The record is due to hit store shelves on February 24, 2023, and will be their first record since 2019’s Heavy Metal Rules.
The band most recently released a new song from the forthcoming album: 1987. The single is a “reflective look at one of the greatest years in rock music”.
In classic Steel Panther fashion, it is full of massive hooks and unforgettable lyrics.
This will be Steel Panther’s first appearance in the UK since they played Download Festival 2022 earlier this year.
Before that, however, Steel Panther last came to the UK in February 2020, just before the pandemic kicked off.
With this in mind, fans should grab tickets as fast as they can.
Steel Panther – On The Prowl UK 2023
May 14, 2023 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
May 15, 2023 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall
May 17, 2023 – Manchester, UK – Academy
May 18, 2023 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
May 20, 2023 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
May 21, 2023 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
May 23, 2023 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
May 25, 2023 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall
May 26, 2023 – Cork, IE – Cyprus Avenue
May 28, 2023 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street
