Sussexes urged to admit mistakes – expect fans to ‘swallow gospel’

Writing in her column on the New Zealand Herald website, writer and royal commentator Daniela Elser encouraged Harry and Meghan to admit their mistakes, claiming that it seems the couple and Netlfix are expecting us, as the viewers, to “swallow the gospel”.

Speaking of expecting us to “swallow the gospel” after watching the upcoming docu-series, she added: “Maybe after watching Harry and Meghan, we will.

“Maybe they will tell a moving and compelling story.”

However, she added that, as oppose to this, “maybe millions [could] dip into the show for one episode only and give up because who wants to watch two people so hooked on their own hurts”.

She added that, according to Harry’s comments in the trailer, the series is offering us “the full truth”.

