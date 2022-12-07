Sussexes urged to admit mistakes – expect fans to ‘swallow gospel’

Writing in her column on the New Zealand Herald website, writer and royal commentator Daniela Elser encouraged Harry and Meghan to admit their mistakes, claiming that it seems the couple and Netlfix are expecting us, as the viewers, to “swallow the gospel”.
Speaking of expecting us to “swallow the gospel” after watching the upcoming docu-series, she added: “Maybe after watching Harry and Meghan, we will.
“Maybe they will tell a moving and compelling story.”
However, she added that, as oppose to this, “maybe millions [could] dip into the show for one episode only and give up because who wants to watch two people so hooked on their own hurts”.
She added that, according to Harry’s comments in the trailer, the series is offering us “the full truth”.
READ MORE: Furious ex-Palace staff slam Netflix using ‘made up scenes’ in Meghan and Harry trailer
Ms Elser added that, according to the trailer, “everyone [is to blame] but Harry and Meghan”.
Despite having to wait until the release of the first half on December 8, we will “have to wait” in order to “find out précised [what] is revealed”, it is clear that “this is all someone else’s fault”.
It is almost three years since Meghan and Harry decided to step back as senior working royals but “absolutely nothing would appear to have changed”.
Ms Elser asks when will Harry and Meghan “ever take any smidgen of responsibility for their role in this Greek tragedy”, adding, “why can’t they ever admit that they might have made a mistake”.
READ MORE: Meghan Markle accused of ‘wanting to bathe herself in woke glory’
On Tuesday evening, Meghan and Harry made a public appearance in New York City.
The couple arrived in the Big Apple for the Ripple of Hope Awards, a gala hosted by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation.
Harry and Meghan were presented with an award for opposing “structural racism” within the Royal Family.
READ NEXT:
Source link