“Tennis is not the best sport” – Nick Kyrgios ahead of 2022

Gearing up for the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition event in Saudi Arabia, Nick Kyrgios was one of the players who recently answered a few rapid-fire questions from the tournament organizers.

When asked why he thought tennis was the best sport in the world, the Australian smiled and stated that he didn’t think so.

“It’s not the best sport,” Kyrgios said.

Turning pro in 2013, the 27-year-old had an incredible year as he ended his season with a win-loss record of 37-10 and the ATP 500 Citi Open title. He also reached a Grand Slam final for the first time in his career at the Wimbledon Championships, where Serbia’s Novak Djokovic beat him in four sets.

Asked to mention his biggest achievement in tennis, he said:

“Wimbledon final.”

Supremely confident in his abilities, the Aussie then told viewers why he thought he was going to win the Diriyah Tennis Cup.

“I’m the best player in the world,” he said.

Nick Kyrgios further revealed that his favorite sport besides tennis was basketball. According to him, the one thing that tennis taught him was “to be independent.” Finally, the World No. 22 was required to disclose his most effective pre-match ritual, to which he said:

“Laughing with my team.”

Nick Kyrgios to play three exhibition tournaments before 2023 Australian Open