Tennis star Boris Becker set to fly back to Germany in private

Boris Becker will return to Germany in a private jet after being released from a UK prison following his sentencing earlier this year.

Becker spent a few months in prison after being found guilty of multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud. The German was initially sentenced to two and half years in prison but will be released after serving 8 months in prison.

Becker is supposed to return to the town of his birth where his 87-year-old mother Elvira still lives. Reports also indicate that Becker is set to make a swift return to media as he already has an interview booked where he’ll discuss his fall from grace.