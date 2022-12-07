French wildcard Jessika Ponchet moved into the last 8 of the Open d’Angers by winning against Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen 7-5, 6-2 at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Wednesday evening.

Ponchet, ranked No 172, will play the winner of the match between Frenchwoman Clara Burel and Russian Varvara Gracheva, the No 8 seed, next.

In the previous round, the Frenchwoman edged out Ukrainian Katarina Zavatska (7-5, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (3)).

Minnen, ranked No 203, beat German Tatjana Maria, the No 4 seed (7-5, 6-1) in the previous round.

