The 10 Most Popular Hulu Original Movies, According To Letterboxd

On December 2nd, Hulu released its latest original film in Darby and the Dead. It’s unclear just yet how well the movie will do or where it will rank when compared to the streaming service’s other originals but it does have some pretty stiff competition.





Despite not being known for movies as much as HBO or Netflix, Hulu has put out an impressive slate of original films. Many have become popular with the users on Letterboxd from time travel comedies to harrowing horror tales to prequels to modern holiday classics. Whether they received positive or negative reviews, they were hits with Hulu subscribers.

10/10 Big Time Adolescence (2019)

Despite being among the streaming service’s most popular films, Big Time Adolescence still feels like it should attract a larger audience. For starters, the cast includes notable names like Pete Davidson, Sydney Sweeney, and Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly).

This coming-of-age movie centers on the relationship between a teenager and the older slacker (Davidson) that he looks up to. Although it flew under the radar, reviews were positive with most praise going towards the ensemble cast and the heartfelt screenplay.

9/10 Crush (2022)

2022 has seen Hulu release more original films than in any prior year. That included a handful of romantic comedies and among them is Crush, which is a strong addition to the catalog of LGBTQ+ teen rom-coms. The story follows a girl who joins the track team to get closer to her crush, only to fall for her crush’s sister instead.

Boosted by delightful performances from Auliʻi Cravalho, Rowan Blanchard, and Isabella Ferreira, there’s a lot to love about this film. Critics found it easy to get swept up in the movie’s core romance, which was both well-written and well-acted.

8/10 Deep Water (2022)

The most popular movies aren’t always the ones that receive critical acclaim, which was evident with Deep Water. The erotic thriller had a lot of buzz going for it given that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas began a steamy romance during filming.

Throw in the return of Adrian Lyne to the director’s chair and people were excited. Unfortunately, critics and audiences were disappointed by the pacing and some negatively compared it to Gone Girl. The plot focuses on a husband who becomes a suspect when his wife’s lovers disappear.

7/10 Hellraiser (2022)

Attempting to remake movies from the past is always a tricky call, especially when they’re meant to be scary. Some horror remakes have been better than the original but most viewers agree that while 2022’s Hellraiser is very good, they prefer the 1987 iteration.

Issues with the movie came from the pacing as it takes too long to get into the meat of the plot. On the other hand, Jamie Clayton was praised for her performance as the Priest and the film was said to be faithful to the source material. Hulu users all over have given it a few views though.

6/10 Happiest Season (2020)

Holiday movies pop up on so many networks and streaming services every year and there has finally been an uptick in LGBTQ+ films in the genre. Happiest Season is one of the most high profile, starring the likes of Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, and Dan Levy.

Happiest Season tells the story of a woman who gets invited to her girlfriend’s family house for Christmas but only as a friend since her girlfriend hasn’t come out to her parents yet. It won a GLAAD Award, was met with positive reviews, and is perfect for an annual holiday rewatch.

5/10 Not Okay (2022)

Every so often, a movie comes out that is great yet it also makes you uncomfortable to sit through. In 2022, that film was Not Okay, which centers on a woman who is so desperate to become famous that she lies about being a survivor of a horrific bombing.

It’s rare that a movie features an unlikable protagonist, yet Not Okay makes it work. That happens because Zoey Deutch does fantastic work as the protagonist. She was heavily praised, as was the social commentary of the screenplay.

4/10 Run (2020)

Thanks to her iconic work on American Horror Story, Sarah Paulson has kind of become a modern scream queen. While Run isn’t directly a horror movie, it’s an intense thriller where Paulson plays a villain who will send chills down your spine.

Paulson portrays Diane, a mother who lies to her daughter about her various illnesses and disabilities through Munchausen by proxy. The movie was set to hit theaters but landed on Hulu due to COVID-19 and became a hit for the streaming platform.

3/10 Prey (2022)

The Predator franchise is one of many that started with an iconic first entry and struggled to live up to that in later sequels. After the 2010s saw two attempts to revive the series come up as disappointments, a prequel landed on Hulu.

Set in the 1700s, Prey sees the alien arrive on Earth and have to deal with a skilled female Comanche warrior. Amber Midhunter’s performance was widely praised, as was the action and the choice to set it so far in the past. The film set records on Hulu for viewership and that’s clear by how popular it is on Letterboxd.

2/10 Fresh (2022)

Although it didn’t have as many total viewers on Hulu as Prey, it is Fresh that ranks as most popular Hulu movie from 2022 among Letterboxd users. This was captivating as soon as the trailer premiered because it looked like a rom-com only for things to turn sinister, yet it never gave away the plot.

Audiences tuned in to see Daisy Edgar-Jones come up against a rare villainous turn from Sebastian Stan. Part of the entertainment is going in knowing nothing about the plot and being blown away by how wild things get.

1/10 Palm Springs (2020)

Hulu made history when the platform paid around $22 million at the Sundance Film Festival for the rights to stream Palm Springs. The movie is yet another in a long line of time loop stories but does with a comedic approach to help it stand out.

Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg had electric chemistry as two characters stuck in a time loop at a wedding. There’s romance, hilarity, and sci-fi for everyone. Palm Springs is a hit on Letterboxd and with critics as it earned two Golden Globe nominations and a Critics’ Choice Award win.

