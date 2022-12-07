During the festive season the Hallmark channel always has a lot to offer viewers with their “Countdown to Christmas” schedule.

Viewers will have plenty of fun, family-friendly films to enjoy from the channel, with new originals premiering every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm ET/PT.

Here is everything that festive film fans need to know about the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas content.

The 25 Most Popular Hallmark Movies in 2022 to Watch This Christmas

The Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” can be enjoyed either on the network or on its streaming platform Hallmark Movies Now, which offers a free seven-day trial to new users.

Twenty-five films have already been released as part of Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” this year, and these have been given ratings by the public on platforms like IMDb.

Of the films that are out, the most popular proved to be Three Wise Men and a Baby which was given a rating of 7.8 out of 10, followed by Ghosts of Christmas Always, which has been given a 7.7 rating by the public.

In Three Wise Men and a Baby, Hallmark favorites Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker play brothers who are made to take care of a baby during the holidays, an experience that helps them remember the joys of Christmas.

Ghosts of Christmas Always sees Katherine (Kim Matula), a Ghost of Christmas Present, try to help Peter (Ian Harding) rediscover his love for the holiday season, with unexpected results.

Sister Sister star Tamera Mowry-Housley also stars in one of Hallmark’s 2022 films as she appears in Inventing the Christmas Prince where she plays a rocket engineer, Shelby, who is led to believe her boss is a Christmas prince. The film has been rated 6.5 by IMDb users.

Other top contenders include A Holiday Spectacular which received a rating of 7.3, My Southern Family Christmas which got 7.0, and Noel Next Door which was rated 6.9 out of 10.

There are still a number of films from Hallmark’s 2022 catalogue yet to air on the channel, including The Most Colorful Time of the Year, Christmas Class Reunion, The Holiday Sitter, Holiday Heritage, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and Hanukkah on Rye.



Here’s How Hallmark’s 2022 Films Rank on IMDb:

Three Wise Men and a Baby – 7.8

Ghosts of Christmas Always 7.7

A Holiday Spectacular – 7.3

My Southern Family Christmas – 7.0

Noel Next Door – 6.9

The Royal Nanny – 6.9

Jolly Good Christmas – 6.7

Lights, Camera, Christmas! – 6.7

A Fabled Holiday – 6.7

Christmas at the Golden Dragon – 6.6

In Merry Measure – 6.5

Inventing the Christmas Prince – 6.5

A Kismet Christmas – 6.4

A Big Fat Family Christmas – 6.4

Haul Out the Holly – 6.3

A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe – 6.3

A Cozy Christmas Inn – 6.1

A Magical Christmas Village – 6.1

#Xmas – 6.0

We Wish You a Married Christmas – 5.9

All Saints Christmas – 5.8

A Royal Corgi Christmas – 5.8

When I Think of Christmas – 5.7

Undercover Holiday – 5.7

A Tale of Two Christmases – 5.6

Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” continues every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark channel.