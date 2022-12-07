The 30 Best Netflix Christmas Movies to Get You in the Holiday

Netflix has officially entered the Christmas movie game, and when it comes to the holiday season, cheesy movies are a must. If you’ve already watched Elf 500 times and need a break from It’s a Wonderful Life, then Netflix has got you covered.

From huge stars like Emma Roberts and Lindsay Lohan, to endearing trilogies about royalty, Netflix’s holiday movie selection has expanded in recent years to appeal to, well, just about everyone. From Dolly Parton sing-a-longs to Jingle Jangle‘s heartwarming soundtrack, it’s time to prepare yourself for a Christmas movie marathon to remember. Here, we round up the best holiday movies Netflix has to offer in 2022.