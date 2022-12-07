The Beatles Premiere Brand New ‘Here There and Everywhere’ Video

The Beatles Here There and Everywhere video

The Beatles have a brand new video for the ‘Revolver’ album track ‘Here There and Everywhere’, created by Truck Animation.

“Follow the band on tour, as they face an ever-changing backdrop of cities, hotels, roads, and gigs, with only each other to rely on. A magical dancer appears to each of them, representing inspiration and creative freedom,” says Rok Predin, Trunk Animation.

‘Revolver’ is the latest reissue from The Beatles with all-new remastering by Giles Martin, son of Sir George Martin, using Peter Jackson’s ‘Get Back’ audio technology with a capability to separate mono recordings into individual tracks per instrument. Jackson had the technology developed for the ‘Get Back’ documentary and it was used for the first time on a recording with ‘Revolver’.

