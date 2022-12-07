The Best New Movies And Shows On Netflix Today: December 7, 2022

This week marks a busy one for Netflix
So let’s take a look at the best of what was added to Netflix today. In addition to that, at the bottom of the article you can find a full list of every new program that came to Netflix this past week.
Burning Patience
A young man becomes Pablo Neruda’s mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams.
Emily the Criminal
Saddled with student debt and unable to find work, a college graduate becomes involved in a credit card scam, acting as a dummy shopper and buying increasingly risky products with stolen credit cards.
I Hate Christmas: Season 1
After lying to her family about having a boyfriend, Gianna, a single nurse, begins a desperate search to find a partner by Christmas. With the day less than a month away, Gianna uses every skill at her disposable to find the perfect man.
Smiley: Season 1
Two men and their friends in Barcelona navigate hesitations, hangups and missed connections as they search for the true love they’ve been missing.
The Marriage App
Tangled in a troubled marriage, a frustrated couple finds hope in a fun app that rewards good deeds — until the obsession to win points takes a twisted turn.
The Most Beautiful Flower: Season 1
Curvy, curly, confident Mich knows she’s fabulous. Now she just has to convince everyone else at her Xochimilco high school to believe it too.
Too Hot To Handle: Season 4
A group of determined singles visit paradise to meet, mingle, and remain celibate for their chance to win $100,000.
- 21 Jump Street (December 1)
- Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2 (December 1)
- Blippi Wonders: Season 2 (December 1)
- Blippi & Meekah: Season 1 (December 1)
- Chhota Bheem ki Citi Pitti Gul: Season 1 (December 1)
- Coach Carter (December 1)
- Dead End: Season 1 (December 1)
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (December 1)
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (December 1)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 (December 1)
- LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (December 1)
- Love Island USA: Season 3 (December 1)
- My Girl (December 1)
- Peppermint (December 1)
- Qala (December 1)
- Split Gravy on Rice (December 1)
- Sniper: Rogue Mission (December 1)
- Solace (December 1)
- The Happytime Murders (December 1)
- The Masked Scammer (December 1)
- Troll (December 1)
- Troy (December 1)
- Big Brother: Seasons 10 & 14 (December 2)
- Firefly Lane: Season 2 – Part 1 (December 2)
- Hot Skull: Season 1 (December 2)
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover (December 2)
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (December 2)
- “Sr.” (December 2)
- Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1 (December 2)
- The Magic Roundabout (December 2)
- Warriors of the Future (December 2)
- Bullet Train (December 3)
- Dreams Drawn by Dust: Season 1 (December 3)
- The Best of Me (December 3)
- Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race: Season 1 (December 5)
- Delivery by Christmas (December 6)
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (December 6)
- Storks (December 6)
- The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus: Season 1 (December 6)
- Burning Patience (December 7)
- Emily the Criminal (December 7)
- I Hate Christmas: Season 1 (December 7)
- Smiley: Season 1 (December 7)
- The Marriage App (December 7)
- The Most Beautiful Flower: Season 1 (December 7)
- Too Hot To Handle: Season 4 (December 7)
