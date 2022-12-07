The Best New Movies And Shows On Netflix Today: December 7, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 20: attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original … [+] Series “The White Lotus” at Goya Studios on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

This week marks a busy one for Netflix

NFLX

, as several new movies and TV shows will be added to the streaming service’s digital library each day. And today is no exception, as there are seven new options available for subscribers.

So let’s take a look at the best of what was added to Netflix today. In addition to that, at the bottom of the article you can find a full list of every new program that came to Netflix this past week.

Burning Patience

A young man becomes Pablo Neruda’s mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams.

Emily the Criminal

Saddled with student debt and unable to find work, a college graduate becomes involved in a credit card scam, acting as a dummy shopper and buying increasingly risky products with stolen credit cards.

I Hate Christmas: Season 1

After lying to her family about having a boyfriend, Gianna, a single nurse, begins a desperate search to find a partner by Christmas. With the day less than a month away, Gianna uses every skill at her disposable to find the perfect man.

Smiley: Season 1

Two men and their friends in Barcelona navigate hesitations, hangups and missed connections as they search for the true love they’ve been missing.

The Marriage App

Tangled in a troubled marriage, a frustrated couple finds hope in a fun app that rewards good deeds — until the obsession to win points takes a twisted turn.

The Most Beautiful Flower: Season 1

Curvy, curly, confident Mich knows she’s fabulous. Now she just has to convince everyone else at her Xochimilco high school to believe it too.

Too Hot To Handle: Season 4

A group of determined singles visit paradise to meet, mingle, and remain celibate for their chance to win $100,000.

Every new movie and show added to Netflix this week