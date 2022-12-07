The Big Story Podcast: How ‘genetic genealogy’ is cracking

Has anyone in your family ever gotten away with murder? Are you sure? Because a new investigative DNA technique allows police to search a database for DNA linked to samples obtained in cold case investigations.

Companies like 23andMe won't share your DNA with police, but many people who use those services choose to upload their results to other databases, in hopes of finding a match, or medical information, or many other things … and they either allow, or forget to opt out of, police searching that data.

Recently Toronto Police cracked two decades-old cold cases this way, and the process is gaining popularity with police forces everywhere. So how does it work? Is it legal, or ethical? And are we about to see a flood of cold cases coming off the books, thanks to curious but innocent people who don’t realize there’s a killer in their family tree?

GUEST: Jennifer Pagliaro, crime reporter, Toronto Star