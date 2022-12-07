The emergence of web3 in the travel industry

Maybe it’s not that obvious

right now as it will seem that you are “just using the internet” –

but let us tell you: the internet has come a long way since its inception, and

so has its implications on the travel industry.

We want to bring light into the

darkness: What exactly does the term “Web3” mean? What impact has the

developments of the internet had on the travel industry? And finally, how can

companies operating in the travel sector benefit from future innovations?

If we think back to the turn of

the millennium, the travel industry was in a very different place. When it came

to booking a holiday, travelers either went to their local travel agency for

more information and made a booking, or the braver ones purchased a guidebook,

spent several hours researching, and then planned their own holiday by

themselves. Fast forward to the way consumers book their travel today – as we

all know – could not be more different.

We can see these multitudes of

differences when looking at the possibilities offered to customers online by

industry players such as Booking.com, Airbnb, Skyscanner, and many other travel

providers. They simply seem endless. Also, the developments we have seen inside

businesses within the travel industry so far are immense.

But how did we get here, and

what’s next?

Web1: Early beginnings of a

revolution

In the beginning, the World Wide

Web offered unlimited access to information for users. Web1 refers to the absolute beginnings of the internet – text and data collections from the 1990s, built on

HTML with seemingly no formatting whatsoever, published to the internet and

making it accessible to anyone who might be interested.

Comment functions, online

purchases, personalization, and the like were just dreams of the future. This

is why Web1 is known as the “read-only” web. Users could read

information but nothing more.

For travel, this first version

of the internet offered people easy, and rapid access to information regarding

their destinations – country characteristics, traditions, accommodation, and

flight details; everything could suddenly be found online. However, because of

the nature of Web1, users were not yet able to interact with the data or make

good use of it for themselves.

Want to travel back in time?

Check out this rebuild of the

early beginnings of the internet.

Web2: Welcome to today

While in Web1, users could only

access information. In the early 2000s, Web2 has become more of a “participatory

web.”

Social networks such as

Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter emerged, and users have become accustomed to

personalized content and being able to actively engage with the internet to

create their own content.

The combination of Web2 and the

travel industry is known as Travel 2.0. And it

has completely reshaped the sector – online bookings, review platforms such as

Tripadvisor, and numerous other new business models have emerged.

While a lot of good has come

from Web2, Travel 2.0 has also introduced significant disruption to those

travel companies and sub-sectors that failed to integrate these new web-based

business models.

The bankruptcy of local travel

agents and the emergence of services such as Airbnb are just two widely

recognized examples. Back in 2018, 82% of trips were

booked online via a mobile app or website – with no human interaction. In 2019,

the online travel booking market share represented 63% of the $1.2 trillion

generated by the travel industry. This is huge, and the impact of Web2 on the

travel industry is simply undeniable.

And companies that thought they

didn’t have to embrace these web trends have suffered greatly.

The same is happening right

now.

Web3: Rethinking travel

Web1 was all about reading

information, Web2 was about co-creation (especially user-generated content), so

what is Web3 going to be about?

To understand Web3, we need to

detach ourselves from the image we currently associate with the internet we

know today. The transition to Web3 offers even greater possibilities, even more

innovation, and even further change than the leap from Web1 to Web2.

This is because Web3 is based on

the core concepts of decentralization, openness, and data security, which

presents many more benefits for users – all facilitated through blockchain

technology. Another feature on which Web3 builds is that of ownership. Through

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and smart contracts, digital assets are truly and

legally attributed to users of the internet and made tradable through proof of

ownership and transferability. As such, Web3 could potentially be more

disruptive and an even bigger paradigm shift than Web2.

To be more specific, using

artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technology, Web3 aims

to create open, more connected, intelligent decentralized applications where

users can manage their own data.

Web3 will bring a completely new

structure and technology to the travel industry and, consequently, infinite

opportunities for new products and business offerings.

Why your business should

care

Although the possibilities that

Web3 will offer are yet to explore, companies in the travel industry need to be

aware that we are in the midst of an immense transformation. To stay relevant

in the market, it is critical to actively shape this new way of thinking in the

industry. In this, Chain4Travel, with the Camino consortium blockchain, serves

as a facilitator for travel companies of all sizes and sub-sectors. In addition

to the already mentioned point of remaining competitive in the market, there

are numerous other reasons why travel companies should (sooner rather than

later) concern themselves with Web3.

According to the latest data from the

TravelTech Show, 74% of business professionals in the travel sector plan to use

Web3 as a marketing tool. So, the ball is already rolling. Furthermore, it

offers various new ways to make business models more efficient, more attractive

and to save costs.

Here are a few ways Web3 can

impact the travel industry:

Improved reconciliation processes

involving blockchain, smart contracts, and decentralized applications (known as

dApps). This will help reduce costs

and increase competitive advantage.

Using Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for better traveler rewards and loyalty

programs could be among the lowest-hanging fruit

for travel brands considering Web3 innovations. Consider automated bonuses for

travelers who book sustainable travel and accommodation or small gifts for

delayed flights or difficulties for reasonable rates. The possibilities for

more personalized loyalty programs and closer ties between providers and

customers are endless.

facilitated by blockchain technology.

facilitated by blockchain technology. The offering and exchange of information can be simplified when information is available on a

blockchain. This is particularly relevant for those travel companies using API

integrations with multiple partner companies.

inherent immutability and transparency characteristics offers possibilities way

beyond just baggage tracking. Blockchain helps with the monitoring and

reporting of emission reduction trading. For example, the effective tracking of carbon credit’s complete journey and its connected offset projects

are possible with Web3, giving both businesses and consumers a detailed audit

record.

This list is by no means

exhaustive and is only the tip of the iceberg, but it illustrates the countless

opportunities that Web3 offers the travel industry – and the opportunities that

companies who do not want to follow the trend will miss out on. Think back to

the travel agencies at the time of the Web2 disruption…

It’s vital to understand that it

is not solely about rebuilding existing business solutions on new technology.

It’s about rethinking business processes and breaking new ground.

Right now, there is a new

generation of travelers asking for – or even expecting – more personalization,

sustainability, and decentralization – along with managing pandemics and rising

interest rates. The travel industry definitely has a lot to think about, and

there is a lot of potential to be exploited in the coming years.

Even though we have just arrived

at the intersection of travel and Web3, all companies must think about how they

can leverage these developments for themselves. Now.

Chain4Travel is building the new

ecosystem for the travel industry that enables your travel organization to be

part of the change and benefit from these new technologies.

These are exciting times for the

travel industry. Do not get left behind.