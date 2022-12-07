The Great Game director dismisses The Crown comparisons

The Great Game director Nico Marzano believes that viewers of his new Sky footballing drama do not need to be told what is fact or fiction. The director believed his football agent thriller should not be confused with what is happening in real life. However, he believed historic dramas like The Crown may need such warnings included.

Nico spoke alongside fellow director Fabio Resinaro ahead of the thrilling new drama about Italian football agents.

They were asked whether dramas like The Crown based on true events would impact how shows like theirs would be received.

Nico told Express.co.uk and the other press: “The risk of being like The Crown is not the case for The Great Game.

“We try to build their power in the universe, you know, it does not reflect reality the way it is.

“But who knows, maybe the fans of the show will stop watching the soccer matches.”

Read More: Holly Willoughby shuts down ITV guest as she defends Meghan Markle