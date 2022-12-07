Categories
Showbiz

The One Show’s Alex Jones teases career change


“All these fertility assistants and nurses and doctors and all the team in the lab. They’re just unbelievable human beings, you know, their levels of kindness.

“I consider myself quite a nice person, but the way they care for the patients, this is a big statement but they’re like angels walking around.

“And I just thought ‘Oh my God here she comes the clumsy TV presenter’. [It was] amazing and taking blood and doing observations after they’ve had the collections, there’s just so much.

“And I would honestly after six months, I would swap my job to work with that team,” she told Express.co.uk and other press.





