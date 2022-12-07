Transfer news LIVE – Liverpool’s Bellingham race, Ronaldo slams

Man Utd face having to pay £64m (€75m) for PSV and Netherlands hero Cody Gakpo, according to reports.

Gakpo has been one of the stars of the World Cup, scoring in each of his side’s group stage games.

Premier League clubs came close to signing Gakpo in the summer for around £25m. Southampton and Leeds both desperately tried to acquire the 23-year-old.

Man Utd also expressed an interest in the prolific attacker but prioritised a deal for Antony. Gakpo remained at PSV, where he has scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in just 24 outings.

FootMercato now report that Gakpo’s £25m value from the summer has increased by almost £40m over the last few months.