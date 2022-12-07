Categories
Technology

Twitter to change Blue pricing after Apple spat- The Information


Dec 7 (Reuters)Twitter plans to change the pricing of its Twitter Blue subscription product to $7 if users pay for it through the website, and $11 if they do so through its app for iPhones, the Information reported on Wednesday citing a person briefed on the plans.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.