Twitter to Change Blue Pricing After Apple Spat

Twitter has informed some employees that it plans to change the pricing of its Twitter Blue subscription product to $7 if users pay for it through the web and $11 if they do so through its app for iPhones, according to a person briefed on the plans. Twitter had previously said it plans to charge $7.99 for Twitter Blue, which was then only available for purchase through Apple’s App Store.

The change in pricing is likely a reflection of the 30% cut that Apple takes on revenues from apps for iOS, its operating system for iPhones and iPads. Late last month, Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, began criticizing Apple over its commissions on transactions on its platform and said that Apple had threatened to remove Twitter from its App Store. Musk later backed away from those criticisms following a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.