UhuruNFT and Unstoppable Domains partner to boost Web3 access in

As part of its mission to promote the widespread adoption of Web3, UhuruNFT announced a partnership with Unstoppable Domains that focuses on simplifying the crypto and Web3 user experience for users across Africa. The integration bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3 by providing a seamless user experience.

This partnership will see UhuruNFT receive about $42,000 in the form of grants and free Web3 domains for current and new users sending or receiving cryptocurrencies.

“We are very excited about this partnership, as it opens up new frontiers for the African tech audience. Unstoppable Domains offer our users a digital identity, a foundation to start their Web3 journey,” said Aso Obinna Eke, Founder/CEO of UhuruNFT. “We believe that this partnership is in grand alignment with our vision of spreading the Web3 gospel across the continent through our several Web3 educational schemes.”

Also commenting on why this campaign is pivotal to Africa’s position in the Web3 space, George Mosomi, Africa Head, Unstoppable Domains said, “For those new to the crypto space, the complexity of wallet addresses can hinder the enthusiasm for consistent and multi-currency transactions. With a Web3 domain, however, people have simplified access to all their wallet addresses in one place. Africans can now enjoy the same utilities that are enjoyed by their counterparts in other parts of the world.”

Africa and Africans have always been at the consuming end of the global technology chain. However, with the advent of Web3 and the growing number of African youths who have their eyes set on a decentralized future, there exists a golden potential for the continent to steer its way into the forefront of these technologies.

News continues after this ad







By simplifying the user experience and offering multi-chain support, the purposeful partnership between UhuruNFT and Unstoppable Domains ensures that black history and excellence is preserved on the blockchain. This will undoubtedly spur enthusiasm for a Web3-enabled Africa.

Ready to join our tribe of Uhuru digital natives? Get started here.

News continues after this ad



About UhuruNFT

UhuruNFT is a Web3 project committed to the development of the African metaverse by building a community of artists, storytellers, and techies using innovation to fuel creativity, and transform minds by redefining the African storytelling experience

With its flagship ‘Freeman Collection’, UhuruNFT houses various collections of limited Afrocentric NFTs which tell relatable stories of African history, culture and lifestyle through appealing digital art. The project is committed to the promotion of black history and the celebration of black excellence.

About Unstoppable Domains

Founded in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is building a digital identity platform for Web3. Unstoppable Domains offers Web3 domains minted on the blockchain that gives people full ownership and control of their digital identity, with no renewal fees. With Unstoppable Domains, people can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name and log into and transact with hundreds of apps, wallets, exchanges and marketplaces. The company was named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022.

Related