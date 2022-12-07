Categories
Ukraine war: US neither encouraged nor enabled Kyiv to strike


  1. Ukraine war: US neither encouraged nor enabled Kyiv to strike inside Russia – Blinken BBC
  2. Russia-Ukraine War: State Department Walks Careful Line On Russian Attacks The New York Times
  3. Ukraine updates: US doesn’t encourage or deter drone attacks on Russia USA TODAY
  4. Military briefing: Ukraine drone strikes show Russia it has ‘no safe zones’ Financial Times
  5. Russia-Ukraine war latest updates: Russia reports third attack at airfield The Washington Post
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



