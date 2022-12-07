‘Universities must take abuse more seriously’ – Tragic mother’s

Fiona Drouet’s daughter Emily, 18, died by suicide following a “relentless campaign” of abuse by her ex-boyfriend at Aberdeen University in 2016.

The heartbroken mother said the first she knew about her daughter’s ordeal was when she died, despite Emily reporting incidents to staff.

Fiona, who has become a campaigner for gender-based violence, said: “There’s a bit of a lottery depending on which institution you go to. That shouldn’t be the case, it should be that every student is afforded the same safety.

“If we were taking it seriously, we would be making sure we’re educating girls at a younger age. We’d be looking at prevention, speaking to boys at a school age.”

Student Angus Milligan pleaded guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to assaulting Emily by seizing her by the neck and choking her, pushing her against a desk and repeatedly slapping her.

He also admitted threatening and abusing her, using offensive language and sending indecent, obscene and menacing texts.

Fiona was surprised by the scale of public sexual harassment (PSH) at universities when she first began calling for tougher policies. She said: “We’ve seen different things, like the introduction of reporting systems, people reviewing policies and more training. What isn’t happening enough is them testing those policies and practices.”