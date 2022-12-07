Upcoming Webinar on Preparing for the Metaverse in 2023

Please join us on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm ET, as Morgan Lewis partner Doneld G. Shelkey and associates Charlotte Roxon and Jesse R. Taylor explain the metaverse and current projects and initiatives, including blockchain-related transactions, that are laying the foundation for this new virtual space.
Our presenters will cover a wide range of topics, including the relationship between non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchains, and the metaverse, as well as key commercial, technical, and legal considerations for organizations looking to explore the new virtual space.