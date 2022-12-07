Upcoming Webinar on Preparing for the Metaverse in 2023

Please join us on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm ET, as Morgan Lewis partner Doneld G. Shelkey and associates Charlotte Roxon and Jesse R. Taylor explain the metaverse and current projects and initiatives, including blockchain-related transactions, that are laying the foundation for this new virtual space.

Our presenters will cover a wide range of topics, including the relationship between non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchains, and the metaverse, as well as key commercial, technical, and legal considerations for organizations looking to explore the new virtual space.

Learn more about the webinar and register now.