Upgrade your cooking and tennis game with adult enrichment

Come and cook with us. Enjoy creative cooking classes for adults 18 years and older. Beginning and experienced cooks can choose between 16 different 90-minute culinary courses. The Adult Culinary Academy classes are hands-on cooking experiences teaching technical skills for creating delicious soups, sushi, breads, cakes, pasta, Asian dumplings, crepes, and more.

Sign up for one, several, or the entire Adult Culinary Academy series. Classes begin Monday, January 9, and are offered through Wednesday, April 26. Each class is $115 per person and includes instruction, ingredients, recipes, and cooking tools for use in class. A minimum of eight students is required. Invite a friend to learn and taste together!

Tennis anyone? Players can select from beginner or intermediate-level lessons. Classes meet once per week for 90 minutes starting the first week of February. Players will need to bring a racket and a can of balls. The 10-week course is $135 per person.

Round Rock ISD adult enrichment classes are an excellent way to spend time with a friend, discover a new interest, or meet people who enjoy similar activities.

Register for Round Rock ISD adult enrichment classes online. For questions about Round Rock ISD’s adult classes contact the District’s enrichment department.