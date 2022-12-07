Venus Williams confirmed for return to tennis in 2023

Venus Williams has secured a date for her eagerly anticipated return to the tennis court.

This year was a rather quiet one for the seven-time Grand Slam champion, who played in just four matches throughout the 2022 WTA season.

It was the first time Williams failed to register a singles win in a one-year period and rumours sparked over her potential retirement.

However, the 42-year-old is not quite done with her hitting career just yet.

When is Venus Williams returning to tennis?

Williams will be the main attraction at the inaugural Women’s Tennis Classic next year — a new exhibition match added to the Dallas Open.

The US star will face off against compatriot Danielle Collins, who was runner-up at the 2022 Australian Open.

“We are thrilled to announce that Venus Williams will join us in our inaugural showcase of women’s tennis at the 2023 ATP Dallas Open, playing in the Women’s Tennis Classic,” said tournament director Peter Lebedevs.

“In addition to some of the best names in the sport expected to compete in the ATP Dallas Open, having a legend like Venus join us just adds to a fantastic week of tennis.”

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 19: Venus Williams of the United States thanks the crowd after losing her third round match against Simona Halep of Romania during day six of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Williams recently teased her fans about a potential comeback after she discussed her latest training sessions in a video for her YouTube channel.

She assured supporters she would be returning to the court at some point and promised she would “let them know” as soon as that is.

Williams admitted she booked a court straight after her and sister Serena lost their doubles match against Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova at the US Open.

Serena announced her retirement at Flushing Meadows but Venus still has life in her yet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 01: Serena Williams and Venus Williams of The United States look on during a changeover against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of Czech Republic during the Women’s Doubles First Round match on Day Four of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“I’ve actually been working on a lot of things. Mainly my forehand, my serve, and I’ve been working on slicing,” she said in her recent video.

“I slice like once per year in a match. I played a point yesterday and I sliced four times in the point.”

The good news is, there isn’t long to wait at all until the iconic Williams picks up a racquet again and fans can enjoy watching her back in action.

The Women’s Tennis Classic is scheduled for February 4th, 2023 at 19.00 local time.

Williams’ last singles win came at Wimbledon 2021 after beating Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu in what was her 90th Grand Slam appearance.

