Venus Williams To Play In Inaugural Women’s Tennis Classic In

DALLAS/WASHINGTON, December 7, 2022 (by Michael Dickens)

The Dallas Open has announced the addition of the inaugural Women’s Tennis Classic, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams will play World No. 14 Danielle Collins in a best-of-3 set exhibition to kick off the second-year ATP 250 indoor hard court event at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on the Southern Methodist University campus in Dallas, Texas.

The second-year ATP event runs from Feb. 4-12. Defending champion is Reilly Opelka of the United States.

Venus Williams to headline the Dallas Open inaugural Women’s Tennis Classic on Feb. 4! @Venuseswilliams, the former world No. 1 who holds seven Grand Slam singles titles, will play No. 14 ranked Danielle Collins. More: https://t.co/AKwFYL1O0Y. pic.twitter.com/XF5cf5eG3R — Dallas Open (@DALOpenTennis) December 6, 2022

“We are thrilled to announce that Venus Williams will join us in our inaugural showcase of women’s tennis at the 2023 Dallas Open, playing in the Women’s Tennis Classic,” Peter Lebedevs, Dallas Open tournament director, said in a statement. “In addition to some of the best names in the sport expected to compete in the ATP Dallas Open, having a legend like Venus join us just adds to a fantastic week of tennis.”

Williams, 42, is a former World No. 1 in both singles and doubles and has won seven major titles (five Wimbledon and two US Open crowns). She is widely regarded as one of the all-time greats of tennis. Meanwhile, Collins, 28, who won two NCAA singles titles at the University of Virginia in 2014 and 2016, reached a career-high ranking of No. 7 last July. She’s won a pair of WTA Tour titles and was a finalist at this year’s Australian Open.

Premium seating and week-long tickets, which includes the women’s match, are on sale now and can be purchase at dallasopen.com. Individual session tickets will go on sale on December 12.