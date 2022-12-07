Virgin River’s Teryl Rothery shares regret at short time with

“I would love to have a love interest, right,” Rothery said. “That poor woman, Muriel is just searching and searching and searching, it’s like okay you need a break, give her somebody.

“Just for her to experience that because there’s obviously a tremendous need in this woman to do the things she does, she behaves the way she behaves, and that’s all a way of covering as we discover the vulnerability within her like all humans do, right?

“So it would be nice for her to feel some kind of a connection where she feels wanted.”

Could Mel and Jack serve as match-makers for Muriel if Rothery gets all her wishes granted?

Virgin River seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now.