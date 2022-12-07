WASPI grandma ‘pensionless pensioner’ after state pension age

“We’re concerned that while Number 10 has been operating a revolving door and the Government has been distracted with simply trying to stay in power, our political leaders are showing little consideration for those most vulnerable to an impending recession, namely the elderly.

“Women born in the 1950s are some of the most vulnerable to these price rises as a result of the losses they suffered as a result of their state pension age increasing without their knowledge.

“We’ve heard from hundreds of WASPI women who have shared their harrowing personal stories of being unable to sleep upstairs because of the cold. Nobody should have to choose between heating and eating in their retirement.

“Yet, despite us constantly seeking to engage with members of the DWP, Rishi Sunak’s government still refuse to meet with WASPI campaigners to discuss potential solutions to tackle the penury caused by the DWP’s incompetence.