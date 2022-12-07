Watch a New Video for the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’

The Beatles have released a new music video for their 1966 song “Here, There and Everywhere.”

The colorfully animated video, which you can watch below, depicts the Fab Four as they head from studio to stage and includes some artistic renderings of scenes from A Hard Day’s Night and Help!

“Follow the band on tour, as they face an ever-changing backdrop of cities, hotels, roads and gigs, with only each other to rely on,” Richard Barnett, producer for Trunk Animation, said in a statement. “A magical dancer appears to each of them, representing inspiration and creative freedom.”

The new video follows the release of the Revolver box set, which includes more than two dozen early takes, three home demos and a newly remixed version of the album sourced from the original four-track master tapes created by Giles Martin (son of original producer George Martin) and Sam Okell. (New videos have also been recently released for “Taxman” and “I’m Only Sleeping.”)

Martin has worked on multiple archival Beatles projects and also served as music supervisor for the 2021 Get Back: The Beatles film. “I [was] given the keys to Abbey Road and the Beatles’ vault and was allowed to go into the tapes,” Martin said at a press event in New York City in October. “And it’s just amazing. It’s such an amazing body of work. There’s such energy that comes out of all of the tapes. My kind of role is like: Everyone should be able to hear that energy.”