Web3 desktop upgrade: Winamp integrates music NFTs

Microsoft Windows media player Winamp announced its updated version 5.9.1 for desktop players. The classic media player has on boarded music NFTs to its platform. This feature enables players to play audio files encapsulated in their NFTs.

Winamp’s upgraded version allows music enthusiasts to link their Metamask wallet through Chrome, Brave, or Firefox to Winamp. Winamp would support ERC-1155 and ERC-721 audio/video files and is appropriate with Polygon and Ethereum. NFT has proved its digital ownership by providing tamperproof transaction records that involve a digital asset. Over the last few years, NFT experts have also started to explore applications that link to other digital media, such as tv shows, music, and movies.

According to Winamp, their NFT support will be associated with other updates making Winamp an advanced and universal music listening platform, including a cross-platform provider service that will launch in 2023.

Alexandre Saboundjian, the CEO of Winamp, expressed in one of the statements that the root of Winamp was always about innovation and accessibility. They were proud to announce their first standalone player looking through audio NFTs and other existing formats. The new update will allow players to listen to their favorite media player.

He added that Winamp was an essential part of the digital music innovation from when mp3s changed the way of listening and enjoying music. Now they would support the front edge of the next innovation as several artists would explore the potential of Web3. Additionally, Winamp says they plan to couple their NFT with other features and upgrades to make itself a universal listening platform.