What does GA mean in Call of Duty? Updated list of all banned

If you have been a veteran player in Call of Duty or followed CDL (Call of Duty League) for a very long time, you might have heard the acronym ‘GA’ multiple times. But what does the acronym stand for and why does it become so important every year?

Every CDL season, social media gets flooded over with the topic. Pro players are talking about it and the community is arguing about it. It is one of the most discussed topics in the competitive Call of Duty scenario before the tournament starts. While the acronym is not something officially instated by the franchise, it is still important to play the tournament.

To learn what it means and why it holds so much value, read below.

What is GA in Call of Duty League?

GA in the CDL stands for Gentleman’s Agreement. In this agreement, players choose not to use certain weapons or in-game items that are not restricted by official rules.

Call of Duty always has a plethora of weapons in each game. With developers constantly pushing updates, the in-game meta shifts drastically. While CDL’s official rules set some restrictions for players, some weapons and in-game items always get into the enjoyment of the game.

To counter this, the GA was introduced. Players agree upon themselves that they will not use certain weapons that might seem overpowered or make the gaming experience a bit unfair. The GA list becomes a hot take on the community before each CDL tournament. There can also be a vast difference between the kind of gameplay that fans want to see and the one that players want to experience.

I don't know both sides of the argument very well and haven't been able to play MW2 competitively but regardless, GA'ing snipers out of Call of Duty for the CDL is just down right stupid. You guys are sucking the fun out of the game. No argument you can make would change my mind.

In this year’s CDL, players first agreed that sniper rifles would be a top priority on the GA list alongside smoke grenades in-game. While there are many arguments for both sides regarding the banning of snipers in Modern Warfare 2, some pros expressed their disappointment towards the decision.

Matthew “Nadeshot,” founder of 100 Thieves, stated:

“Snipers have been used in some of the best years of competitive Call of Duty. GA’ing snipers is wrong and removes some of the loudest and most memorable crowd reactions we’ve ever had.”

As snipers have been a large part of the competitive CoD scenario for a very long time, it is no surprise that the decision will start a debate among the community. However, after a lot of controversy, players have decided that snipers will only be allowed one per team and it can only be used in the Search and Destroy mode.

All GA weapons’ updated list

BREAKING: the M4 has officially been added to the GA list. Voting was apparently at 7-1 and the remainder of teams didn't bother to vote (or hadn't voted yet) according to Octane.

In the most recent update to the GA list, the M4 has also been added and players won’t be able to use the weapon during the tournament. Here is a list of all banned weapons on the GA list for this year’s CDL season so far.

Assault Rifles: Kasov-74u, STB 556 and M4

Submachine Gun: Fennec 45

Sniper Rifle: Only allowed in Search and Destroy mode

To watch the tournament, viewers can tune into the official Twitch channel of Call of Duty League.



