What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Too Hot to Handle’ returns to

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Halstead relies on the newly donated OR 2.0 to save a patient; Charles helps an elderly patient get over the loss of their high school sweetheart; Choi and April run into problems as their wedding day approaches. The Conners (ABC at 8) Louise’s family comes to visit; Darlene assists Becky with a parenting issue.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Erica buys a festive baby toy, causing Beverly to attempt to steal Christmas; Adam learns something new about Brea; the JTP hosts a holiday party.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Janine runs into a colleague at a hookah club after being dragged there by a friend; Jacob butts in on Barbara and Melissa’s holiday dinner and learns the true meaning of Christmas.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) The team starts closing in on Sean O’Neal with all the evidence they can find; Chief O’Neal hires a lawyer with the hopes of keeping his son out of prison.

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022 (CW at 9) This special counts down the 12 world’s best holiday commercials and shows other great commercials that capture the best feelings of the holiday season.

Shaq (HBO at 9) Shaq and the Lakers’ dominance leads to a “three-peat,” but their success can’t last forever.

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo (HBO at 10) In 2019, La Luz del Mundo incumbent “Apostle” Naasón Joaquín Garcia is apprehended and charged with crimes relating to five women; the victims are distraught when they learn he is offered a plea deal.

All I Didn’t Want for Christmas (VH1 at 10) Emily Harris’ drunken wishes to Santa begin to come true, unfortunately, she doesn’t remember most of what she wished for.

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix) Season 4.

DC’s Stargirl (CW at 8) Courtney and the JSA begin the fight of their lives.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Roger Federer.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michelle Pfeiffer, Lil Rel Howery, Clive Davis.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mariah Carey, Kumail Nanjiani.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Will Ferrell, Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker, the Linda Lindas.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Josh Lucas, Kerry Condon, Jordan Jensen.