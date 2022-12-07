Who Plays a Young Lloyd on Yellowstone? Meet Forrest J Smith

Our readers support us. This post may contain affiliate links. We earn from qualifying purchases. Learn More

Lloyd has proved to be one of the most reliable ranch hands at Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

As the oldest member of the bunkhouse, he has proven to be a trusty worker for the Duttons.

Since Lloyd has been at the ranch for so long, we see him throughout the flashback scenes.

Many fans have been taken aback by how much Lloyd looks like the younger actor who plays him, but there is a good reason for this.

Young Lloyd on Yellowstone is played by Forrest Smith, the real-life son of Forrie J Smith who plays Lloyd.

Forrest has followed in his father’s footsteps of being an actor. While Yellowstone is Forrest’s only major acting credit, he did previously star in a short film.

Though Forrie is active on Instagram, it appears that Forrest does not have an account. Forrest appears to remain private about his personal life.

Forrest Smith Returns to the Yellowstone Season Five Premiere

While Forrest appeared in one episode of season two of Yellowstone, he reprised his role as young Lloyd in season five. He has appeared so far in the first three episodes of season five.

In the first episode of season five, young Lloyd rocks a matching hairstyle and handlebar mustache to older Lloyd. The resemblance is uncanny and there is no doubt that the two are a father-son duo.

In the premiere episode, we go back 20 years to see young Beth and Rip. Beth is getting ready to go to college while Rip is still a low man in the bunkhouse.

Even all those years ago, Lloyd knew that Beth is trouble. As Rip gets ready for a date with Beth, Lloyd tells him “Not one good thing happens in town, Rip. Not one good thing.”

While there are a handful of characters that have younger versions of themselves appear on Yellowstone, Forrie is the only actor to have his younger self be played by his child.

Yellowstone has now become a family tradition for the Smiths. In addition to both Forrie and Forrest playing Lloyd, the bunkhouse is adorned with photos and trophies from Forrie’s rodeo days.

Forrie J Smith is a Real-Life Actor

In addition to being an actor, Forrie J. Smith is a tried and true cowboy. Born to a generational Montana rancher, he has been rodeoing his entire life.

Forrie began his career in Hollywood during the 1980s as a stuntman and horse wrangler. He has done work on various movies including Rambo III, Posse, The Young Riders, Tombstone, Troublemakers, Midnight Cowboy and Seven Mummies.

Other Younger Versions of Yellowstone Characters

Throughout Yellowstone, there have been frequent flashback scenes. These flashback scenes give us deeper insights into the Dutton family and life on the ranch.

The characters to have younger versions of themselves include John, Beth, Kayce, Jamie, Rip, Lee and Lloyd. The flashbacks on Yellowstone happen in the 90s.

Actor Josh Lucas as a young John Dutton in Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 2

While John Dutton is played by Kevin Costner, young John Dutton is played by Josh Lucas. Kylie Rogers plays the younger counterpart to Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton.

Luke Grimes takes on the role of Kayce Dutton while Rhys Alterman plays his younger self.

Young Beth and Rip

Wes Bentley plays Jamie Dutton with Dalton Baker playing young Jamie. Present-day Rip Wheeler is played by Cole Hauser and Kyle Red Silverstein plays his younger self.

Lee Dutton, played by Dave Annable, died in just the first episode, we see Kip Denton portray the young version of him in flashbacks.

