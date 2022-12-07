Why Sky customers should change this one setting on their TV





There’s an eye-catching free upgrade from Sky launching this week and it’s definitely one to watch out for. The update is giving those with a Sky Glass telly in their living rooms a big boost to the overall picture quality thanks to improvements to something called local dimming. For those not aware, local dimming is a technology that can turn off individual areas of pixels so that blacks stay truer and whites appear much brighter.

Sky says this latest upgrade will help deliver higher contrast, brightness and colour accuracy to all of its TVs. It’s an important change, as you can read in our full Sky Glass review, this television lacked a bit of punch when it first launched late last year. To see it in action, anyone with Sky Glass simply needs to scroll down to the settings menu then tap Picture and Sound > Viewing Mode and select Vivid. Once that’s enabled, the on-screen visuals should appear more packed with colour and contrast. Along with that boost to the display, Sky Glass is receiving a number of other upgrades including the option to find the remote via voice search. If the channel changer has fallen down the side of the sofa, owners will soon be able to shout, “Hello Sky, where’s my remote” with this accessory then letting out a bleep.

Sky has also announced the upcoming launch of Personalised lists. When you switch on Sky Glass, you’ll be able to choose your profile and make it your own with dedicated recommendations then being shown on the screen. It basically means that parents won’t be bombarded by cartoons when they settle down for an evening’s viewing and kids won’t be shown anything that might be inappropriate. All of these updates will be coming soon but there are already some more changes that arrived last month including improvements to the Playlists menu and the introduction of a new ‘Most Recent’ rail at the top of the screen that will display all of your latest shows. The next new feature that’s recently been added is Bluetooth connectivity. This has been a most asked-for upgrade as it now allows Sky Glass users to watch movies using their wireless headphones. That means the volume can be pumped up to 11 without disturbing the rest of the house.

Don’t fancy Sky Glass? There’s also the option to boost your current TV thanks to the launch of Sky Stream. This diddy device beams all of Sky’s content to any telly you might already own via a broadband connection. It also gets the ability to record via Sky’s Playlists function and there’s easy access to all of the most popular streaming apps such as Disney+ and Netflix. At launch, prices started from £26 per month but things have currently been slashed to just £23. Want to know more? Read our full Sky Stream review