Will Ferrell’s Best Comedy Movies, Ranked

Will Ferrell is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, especially in the comedy genre. He has a unique and satirical way of playing some of the best roles in the last two decades. As an incredible actor, he fits all his roles to a tee, occasionally finding himself in some drama roles. But when it comes to comedy, you can’t help but watch one of his films and say to yourself, “They couldn’t have cast this role any better. This is Ferrell 100%.”





Although we shouldn’t be surprised by the news, it’s interesting to hear that Ferrell recently confirmed his role in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie. In the new film, Ferrell will be playing the CEO of Mattel. While discussing his new role, he added, “I get to play the CEO of Mattel and be that guy who’s just insensitive but weird and then, not to spoil anything but… Anyway, that’s what excites me.” The film is set to star a multitude of A-list actors, along with Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her adoring Ken. Without further ado, let’s check out Will Ferrell’s best comedy movies.

7/7 Daddy’s Home (2015)

Daddy’s Home is a great addition to Ferrell’s portfolio of comedy movies. Although we are used to his typical satire comedy, this is one of his better movies in that it falls into the typical comedy realm. The story follows stepfather Brad Whitaker (Ferrell), a relatively new addition to his wife Sarah (Linda Cardellini) and two stepchildren’s lives. Brad wants to be loved by both children, but despite his best efforts, he strikes out with them most of the time. Although he has a bumpy start, things take a worse turn when biological father Dusty Mayron (Mark Wahlberg) shows up out of the blue. Brad’s stepchildren begin to put their dad first, his marriage goes on the rocks, and his life is turned upside down. Although this movie is good in its own ways, it does have a tendency to give us some very over-done storylines and moments. The movie had some trouble after it’s launch when the Feds tried seizing the rights to the film over international corruption.

6/7 Elf (2003)

As one of Ferrell’s earlier comedy movies and his first big Christmas movie, Elf is a unique and cute holiday classic. The film follows Buddy (Ferrell), a man raised as an over-sized elf. He travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter (James Caan). But Walter doesn’t know that Buddy even exists. On his adventure to find family, Buddy experiences all the joys and experiences New York City had to offer. But when Buddy’s relationship with his father begins to interfere with his job, Buddy is forced to reevaluate his priorities. As mentioned previously, Elf is a cute movie that inspires plenty of Christmas spirit in all of us. The movie can be a bit cheesy at times and feels a little under thought out, but that being said, it is still considered one of Ferrell’s best movies to date.

5/7 The Other Guys (2010)

The Other Guys features a ton of big name actors, such as Ferrell, Wahlberg, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In the story, Terry Hoitz’s (Wahlberg) past mistakes in the line of duty and Allen Gamble’s (Ferrell) inability to take risks landed them the title of “the other guys.” “The other guys” are disgraced New York City detectives stuck filling out paperwork for arrogant cops Highsmith (Jackson) and Danson (Johnson). Although different, the duo must work together on a high-profile investigation and attempt to fill the shoes of the arrogant cops. Even though this movie stars so many big names and has a decent storyline, the execution falls a little flat and doesn’t inspire any new ideas or takes on the “bland cop becomes hero” storyline. However, the performances were all top-notch.

4/7 A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

Some of you may groan at the sight of this title. A Night at the Roxbury is one of those movies you either love or hate. Personally, we live on the “love” side. It’s a perfect reflection of Ferrell’s comedic abilities and plays as an upbeat, easy-to-watch comedy film. In the film, we follow Doug Butabi (Chris Kattan) and Steve Butabi (Ferrell), the Roxbury guys. They attempt to get into the best club in the whole town, while someday wishing for a club of their own to run. During their adventure, a pair of gold-diggers tries to scam the duo for their money, but they quickly discover the pair is broke. This movie is a classic and could easily be re-watched many times. Ferrell and Kattan shine as a comedic team, but the film can be goofy and pointless at times. Overall, it’s a good watch. Kattan recently mentioned wanting to do a sequel to the film (via TMZ). Will we see more of the delightful pair in the future?

3/7 Get Hard (2015)

With a unique duo of Kevin Hart and Ferrell, Get Hard is a hilarious movie. The film follows Darnell (Hart), a man with a low to average income desperate to get enough money to move his family to a better neighborhood. Additionally, we have James (Ferrell), a wimpy stock trader who is facing 10 years in prison. James hires Darnell to prepare him for life behind bars. After all, he’s been there. Or, at least James thinks he has. Darnell is a family man with no experience among the imprisoned life, James just assumed so. This movie brings a unique acting experience, an interesting story and some hilarious moments.

2/7 Step Brothers (2008)

Step Brothers is one of the most classic “this is Will Ferrell” films, and it’s one of the funniest movies of the 2000s. Brennan Huff (Ferrell) and Dale Doback (John C. Reilly) are roughly 40-year-old sons who both live at home with their respective parents. When their parents marry, the brothers are forced to share a room. After an onslaught of fighting, they are given one month to find jobs. Among their job search, their love of music brings them together. Although this movie is sort of strange, it packs in hilariously stupid moments, a ton of comedic fighting, and an out-there storyline you won’t find in any other movie. It’s such a light film that Evan Peters, who played Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s eponymous Monster series, revealed he watched Step Brothers to escape the darkness of his role.

1/7 Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Rolling in as collectively Ferrell’s best comedy movie, Talladega Nights is unlike any other racing film. The story follows another Ferrell (Ricky Bobby) and Reilly (Cal Naughton Jr.) duo, so you know we’re in for a treat. NASCAR sensation Ricky Bobby and his childhood friend and trusty partner Cal, known together as “Shake” and “Bake,” are the fearless racing duo. They are known among their fans by these names for their sheer ability to always finish in the first two positions of the race. But when French driver Jean Girard threatens the duo for the number one spot in NASCAR, Ricky must fight for the lead racing title. Talladega Nights is a fun twist on classic comedy, some down-home country humor, and brings in some more heartfelt topics, like Ricky’s absent dad and his disloyal wife. Overall, it’s light, hilarious, and easily watched with any group of people. This film was so popular, it propelled Ferrell’s career further into big-time movies.