Winter, waves and Walt Disney / From BER to Fort

Berlin/Schönefeld, 7 December 2022

NORSE Altantic Airways has started its non-stop connection from Berlin Brandenburg Airport to Fort Lauderdale (near Miami) in the US state of Florida. From 7 December until the end of the winter flight schedule (last flight on 24 March 2023), the Norwegian low-cost airline, which specialises in long-haul flights, will fly three times a week on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays to the USA’s most south-eastern state and back. The flight time is around ten hours and thirty minutes.

While the number of sunshine hours in Germany drops to its lowest level of the year in December, NORSE flies from BER to the Sunshine State Florida over the winter months. The air temperature in Florida during the winter months is a pleasant 25 degrees during the day; the water temperature is well above 20 degrees and on average it does not rain more than five days a month. Thanks to the mild weather, the winter months are the ideal time to travel to the region in the Gulf of Mexico, which is marked by a subtropical climate.

Whatever you like to do when travelling, hardly any holiday wishes are left unfulfilled in the East Coast state of Florida. Adventure and adrenaline are provided by the world-famous theme parks such as Disney World and the Universal Resort in Orlando, to name just two of the many amusement parks. A trip to Key West is essential for literature lovers. The private museum Hemingway House gives an insight into the life of Nobel laureate Ernest Hemingway  some parts still have their original furnishings. Florida’s 2,900 kilometres of coastline and the Everglades National Park, where it is not uncommon to see alligators in the wild, offer unique nature experiences. More winter holiday inspiration in the Sunshine State can be found online at https://www.visitflorida.com/de/ or https://www.visittheusa.de/state/florida.

Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways: “Fort Lauderdale is the perfect winter sun destination and a gateway to the wider Florida area allowing travellers to explore the state with ease. As we celebrate our inaugural service from Berlin today we are pleased to now be able to offer a direct flight between these two cities. NORSE caters for travellers looking to travel point to point at an affordable price while experiencing comfort and great customer service on board our Boeing 787 Dreamliners.”

Aletta von Massenbach, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “For many people in the region and throughout Germany, a trip to the USA is a dream and Florida in particular is a place that many long to visit. With NORSE Atlantic Airways’ non-stop connection from BER to Fort Lauderdale near Miami, this dream is even closer. I am delighted with the extended long-haul service, which is also a strong signal for the transatlantic partnership.”

Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH

Hannes Stefan Hönemann

Head Corporate Communication

Tel: +49 (0)30 6091-70100

www.berlin-airport.de

www.twitter.com/ber_corporate