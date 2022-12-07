Wolf Watching In Yellowstone: Everything You Need To Know

Established on March 1, 1872, Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming (and partly in Montana and Idaho) was the world’s first national park. Gray wolves were aplenty at the park when it was established, but settlers decimated their prey by farming.





Consequently, they started preying on livestock and settlers retaliated and killed many of them, and by the 1970s Yellowstone barely had gray wolves. In 1995/1996 31 gray wolves from western Canada were brought to the park to breed there. As of December 2021 there were at least 95 gray wolves at Yellowstone, a high enough number to make wolf-spotting an interesting Yellowstone activity.





The Best Time to See Gray Wolves At Yellowstone

The best time to see the gray wolves at the 2.2 million acres of Yellowstone National Park is during winter though it’s challenging to get into the park.

Only a single road the northern road from Gardiner to Cooke City Montana remains open all year. Luckily the best wolf-viewing locations in Yellowstone National Park are along this road.

The wolves’ dark coats are more visible against the snowy backdrop. From January to March after it snows, the gray wolves become active during the day, and also breed in those months.

Visitors can hear the wolves howling to attract mates for breeding, or spot them hunting elks that live at lower elevations or bison.

During winter, gray wolves feed in the open, making wolf-spotting an ideal winter activity at Yellowstone. The best time to view the gray wolves is ideally 7:30 in the morning during winter.

In summer months they are harder to spot since they lie in shades the whole day. The wolves are sluggish due to their thick fur coats in warm summer months and sleep the entire day.

To spot them during summer, one has to be awake before 5 am since they are crepuscular, and active early morning or late in the evening.

Best Locations At Yellowstone To See Gray Wolves

At Yellowstone National Park there are locations where visitors can watch the gray wolves in their wilderness element.

Lamar Valley

Located at Yellowstone’s Northeast corner, Lamar Valley is considered the best location to spot gray wolves and bison, and the Junction Butte Pack ‘gang’ of 19 gray wolves is mostly found here.

East of Lamar Valley is the Slough Creek and the adjacent Valley of Little America, both are great locations to see the Junction Butte Pack too.

Dawn and dusk is the ideal time to see gray wolves and photograph them. Having binoculars or a spotting scope helps get closer views without disturbing them since they are shy of humans.

Lamar has wide open paved pullouts to park cars and a hill where visitors get great views of the vast gray wolf landscape, and listen to them too.

Visitors can also spot the gray wolves with a scope from their expedition vehicles.

Wildlife tours are a popular activity at Yellowstone, but wolf tours are a separate entity.

Elk Creek

Closer to the Tower Junction is Elk Creek which hosts the ‘famous’ beautiful white alpha female, that’s the oldest wolf in Yellowstone. The Wapiti Lake pack also has 19 wolves at this creek and roams around Hayden Valley in interior Yellowstone, and moves to Northern Range in winter, for better hunting chances.

The wolves can also be spotted at the Hellroaring Overlook, several miles east of Tower Junction.

Blacktail Plateau

TheBlacktail Plateau hosts the 8 miles pack, with about a dozen gray wolves. This vast and wide, open country, is to the west of Lava Creek between Mammoth and Tower junction. The wolves denned themselves here in 2019 and they can be hard to spot since they are far off north.

The best place to set up the spotting scope is at the high parking area, for great views of the Forces of the Northern Range trail with the gray wolves.

Hayden Valley

During Spring as Yellowstone National Park interior roads open as winter ebbs, visitors can watch the gray wolves at Hayden Valley.

The Wapiti Lake pack, dens on the western side of the Yellowstone River, at the Hayden Valley north end.

The Grizzly Overlook offers among the best views to also watch the elusive gray wolves.

Other Locations To Spot Wolves

Yellowstone National Park has other locations where visitors can spot gray wolves and foxes. The Lamar Valley pack can also be seen near the park’s northeast entry along Soda Butte Creek.

The Cougar Creek wolf pack can also be spotted at the West Entrance road or near the Old Faithful geyser.

Tips For Spotting Wolves At Yellowstone

According to wolf tour experts, visitors who want to spot the gray wolves at Yellowstone are advised to spend more than one day there, and to begin at the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center. That’s because the wolves at times are elusive and don’t show up to spotting locations. ​​​​​​​

During winter, elks make up an estimated 90 percent of the gray wolves’ diet, so gray wolves are likely to be close to where the elks are grazing and can easily be spotted.

Scavenger birds circling the sky can also alert visitors of a kill made by the wolves and visitors can go and watch them there.