Wonder Woman 3 Not Moving Forward In Current Incarnation – Report

James Gunn’s graduation from director to executive was largely hailed as a great move by fans of comic book movies, but any time there’s a change in the boardroom at a studio, there are always some casualties. Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 is apparently one of those casualties, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Multiple sources have confirmed to THR that Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 is “not moving forward and is considered dead in its current incarnation.”

According to the report, Jenkins submitted a treatment for the film co-written with DC writer and producer Geoff Johns, but that Gunn, co-exec Peter Safran, and other Warner Bros. Pictures executives told Jenkins that the film as it stands does not fit with the new plans for DC Comics films.

The future for the film is yet undetermined. No announcements have been made regarding Jenkins’ or Gadot’s future with the character, though THR notes that Gadot tweeted out a strangely-timed message just yesterday that said “I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything, I’m grateful for you, the fans. Can’t wait to share the next chapter with you.”

More than anything, this is a sign of the state of flux that DC Comics is currently in. With the previous generation of executives out and and new ones in, Gunn and Safran mark a step further away from the version of the DC universe imagined by Zack Snyder. Henry Cavill announced this fall that he is back as Superman after his cameo in the final moments of Black Adam, but that plan may not stick for Gunn and Safran.

Meanwhile, The Flash is still set for release in early 2023 despite Ezra Miller’s behavior throughout the year. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reportedly finished shooting in 2021, and is set for a December 2023 release date. There are also rumors that Momoa could, after that film, shift to playing DC’s spacefaring biker bounty hunter Lobo. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is still set to release on March 17, and Gunn himself tweeted a picture of the new poster for Blue Beetle, which will star Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña.

THR notes that while Dwayne Johnson was excited to hype up an on-screen clash between Black Adam and Superman, the new management may not be fond of his unplanned marketing, and the movie’s questionable performance at the box office makes a sequel unlikely.

Jenkins could still write and direct the next Wonder Woman film as she did with the first two, and Gal Gadot may still be playing the character–these are currently unknown–but the movie that was previously being planned seems to be dead.