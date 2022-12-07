World Cup reporters gasp as Brazil press officer cruelly throws

Brazil’s press officer ruthlessly picked up a cat and threw it off the table after the animal gate-crashed Vinicius Jr’s press conference on Wednesday in Qatar. The Real Madrid winger, who netted in the Selecao’s 4-1 last-16 demolition of South Korea, was on media duties to preview Brazil’s quarter-final showdown with Croatia on Friday.

But the press conference was somewhat interrupted by a bizarre moment when a stray cat appeared to harmlessly sit on the top table alongside Vinicius Jr.

Yet Brazil’s media officer was seemingly in a hurry to get rid of the animal, savagely picking it up by pinching its skin before dropping the animal onto the floor in front of the table.

Gasps can be heard from journalists in the room, who are seemingly in shock at the way the cat was brutally handled.

The media officer then makes a confused face in response to the reaction while even Vinicius Jr seems in shock at what he just witnessed.

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe takes matters into own hands after FIFA slap France with World Cup fine