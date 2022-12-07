World Cup’s a knockout for Marston’s as sales leap 50%

And the Wolverhampton-based company, which runs nearly 1,470 pubs, celebrated emerging from the Covid crisis as it swung from a £101.3million loss to a £27.7m profit in the 12 months to October. Sales doubled from £401.7m to £799.6m.

Bosses said it was a year of two halves, with the Omicron variant impacting festive trading but “robust” demand as restrictions were lifted.

Marston’s claims it benefits from a focus on community pubs, rather than city centre sites. That could prove important if planned strikes by rail workers go ahead in the run-up to Christmas.

Chief executive Andrew Andrea added: “Our estate is well-placed to benefit from changing consumer behaviour patterns.”

Despite the cost-of-living crisis, sales in the past eight weeks were up nearly 7 per cent on a year ago.