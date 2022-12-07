Yellowstone Fans Jump Ship for Tulsa King

Maybe, since becoming a hit, Yellowstone simply got too big for itself.

It appears that fans of the TV show Yellowstone have been expressing their dissatisfaction with the latest season of the show, with many saying that the new Tulsa King TV series is a better option.

The audience score for the latest season of Yellowstone on Rotten Tomatoes seems to support this, indicating that fans are not as impressed with the newest season as they have been with previous ones.

Many fans have specifically mentioned that they enjoy the way the characters in Tulsa King are developed and portrayed, suggesting that this may be one of the key reasons they are switching their loyalty to the new show.

Overall, it seems that the success of Tulsa King has come at the expense of Yellowstone, with fans seemingly jumping ship to the new series.

Many fans of Yellowstone believe that taking the show back to its roots in ranch and cowboy life is a positive move. Some fans have grown tired of the political intrigue and wish that there was less focus on the character Beth and more emphasis on the cowboys, as there used to be in earlier seasons of the show.

“I just finished the episode and my wife and me have no idea what we are watching anymore. It’s like trying to be rancher Game of Thrones but not good,” one of the Yellowstone’s fans posted on Reddit .

There’s at least one reason for this general sense of “tiredness”; many artists are skilled at coming up with an idea and executing it well initially. However, few are able to maintain that level of quality for an extended period of time. Taylor Sheridan’s shows, such as Yellowstone, often fall into this category. They tend to start off strong but lose steam over time. Maybe Tulsa King will run out of juice eventually too, but right now it seems like there’s a new sheriff in town.

Despite this, the success of Yellowstone means that it is likely to continue, as the network and Taylor both stand to profit from its continued airing.