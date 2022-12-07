Yellowstone Season 6: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more

Will there be a Season 6 for Yellowstone on Paramount+? Whether you’re looking for release date information, cast, or plot details – this is what you need to know about Yellowstone Season 6.

Western fans can’t get enough of Yellowstone, as Season 5 began on November 13, 2022. Though there is quite some time before it ends, many are wondering what Season 6 could hold on the card.

Co-created by Sicario scribe Taylor Sheridan and Sons of Anarchy producer John Linson, Yellowstone follows the exploits of the Dutton family as they vie for control of the largest contagious ranch in the United States.

So, as Season 6 rumors and speculation grow in intensity, we’ve broken down what you need to know about the next season of Yellowstone.

Spoilers ahead from Yellowstone Season 5…

Presently, Yellowstone has yet to be renewed officially for a sixth season – however, it’s likely it’ll arrive in 2023, as new seasons have arrived year-on-year.

With Season 5 currently underway, it is possible that an announcement will be unveiled towards the end of the season.

We’ll be updating this article when an official announcement is revealed.

Yellowstone Season 6 cast: Who is returning?

Anything can happen on the ranch but we anticipate that Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille will return for the sixth season.

However, Kevin Costner’s future on the show has been cast into doubt, as an interview with USA Today revealed his perspective on the show: “His heart is at the ranch, not trying to find middle ground with people.

“That’s going to be problematic. He has a lane that he operates in that is not as expansive as some would want it to be. And he won’t change.”

Costner continued: “I was only going to do one season, but I’ve done this many,” Costner said. “I give everything I can to what I’m doing.”

Yellowstone Season 6 plot: What will it be about?

It’ll be some time before plot details for Season 6 emerge, but with Kevin Costner’s return to the show up in the air, it could be a hard time ahead for the Dutton family. Season 5 has already given fans plenty to grieve over, including the unexpected death of Kayce and Monica’s child.

Fans of the show are convinced that another major death is on the cards too, as a new promo has teased a tragic episode.

Yellowstone Season 6 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer – but you can check out the promo for next week’s episode below:

As Season 5 is still ongoing, it’ll be a while before we see any footage from the sixth season – but we’ll update this space when we do.

That’s everything we know about the next season of Yellowstone. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs:

