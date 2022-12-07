Yellowstone’s Jefferson White lets slip Jimmy’s fate amid return

The moment came as spoilers about Summer arose as a topic as the Jimmy star asked: “As the season moves on, I’m very excited for the audience to get to see more of Summer. It feels like this last episode, episode four, is a little sneak peek of what’s to come…”

As the pair spoke before Summer and Beth’s (Kelly Reilly) fight in episode five, Perabo teased: “Bro! It’s just the beginning!

“I know I’m not allowed to say what happens, but it gets so hardcore, I mean people are gonna go nuts. It’s so out of control.

“I literally sent a picture to my mum after one day of shooting an I’m like, ‘I can’t tell you everything but this is happening,’ and my mum was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ It’s so, so crazy what happens.”