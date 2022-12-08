🌱 Bank Of America Supports Tampa Non-profits + Tampa Box Cutter





💵 Bank of America has announced support for two Tampa Bay non-profits.

⛱️ Red Tide is heading north to Tampa from Sarasota and expected to impact beachgoers.

Here are the top stories today in Tampa: 1. Financial giant Bank of America has announced that University Area Community Development Corp. and St. Pete Free Clinic are the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders awardees for “their work in the community to remove economic barriers and advance economic opportunity.” The two groups will receive $200,000 over four years. (Tampa Patch)

2. Threats to Duke’s East Clearwater substation in Pinellas County are becoming more common including six recent threats. Duke said in a statement, “We can’t comment on any ongoing legal proceedings or investigations. However, given the nature and scale of our operations, we – alongside federal, state and local law enforcement and security officials and industry partners – are continuously assessing and evolving our measures to protect our critical infrastructure. That partnership includes helping bring anyone, who damages our system, to justice. ” (WFLA) 3. Moderate to high risk of respiratory infection is likely in the next several days in Sarasota County due to Red Tide, yet so far tourism has not been impacted. The toxic red tide bloom has unfortunately expanded north to Tampa and has recently been detected in both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. (WTSP)

4. Former Senator Jack Latvala will have a hearing before an administrative law judge in a case regarding allegations of sexual misconduct. The new development comes after a commission found “probable cause” that Latvala violated ethics laws. The case is assigned to Judge Hetal Desai. (Creative Loafing Tampa) 5. An Ohio man who was accused of bringing a box cutter aboard a Tampa-bound flight and threatening to stab someone was indicted in federal court Thursday, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). The man was headed to Tampa from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. (Tampa Patch)

