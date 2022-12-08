10 Non-Disney Movies That Deserve A Live-Action Remake

The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and The Little Mermaid were recently re-imagined into live-action films. However, several non-Disney animated films are worthy of similar adaptation treatment.





It would be great to bring new life to these films, as many non-Disney animated films don’t receive the same level of acclaim. In addition, live-action versions could revise some narratives that were less focused or become faithful adaptations of underrated gems.

10/10 Anastasia: The Tale of the Lost Princess

The 1997 animated film Anastasia is a musical fantasy that took the rumors surrounding the youngest Romanov princess. In this film, the young princess is saved from the brutal fate of her family; but after, she is saved, along with her grandmother. Unfortunately, Anastasia falls from the train during the escape and loses her memory.

The tale of Anastasia is still captivating, mainly because of the rumor that she survived. It would be great to see this version of Anastasia live-action. With Rasputin as the villain who placed a curse on the Romanovs as the catalyst to Anastasia suffering from amnesia and joining in a con that brings her back to her grandmother, the story is easy to adapt.

FernGully: The Last Rainforest (1992) is a musical-animated film about a fairy, Crysta, in an Australian rainforest who must save her home from loggers and a pollution entity called the Hexxus. The movie’s themes of sacrifice, environmental protection, and learning a new appreciation for nature make FernGully a great film overall.

FernGully is not only topical because of the message of protecting our natural resources and fighting back against climate change. The movie remade as a live-action film would also be excellent with the CGI technology that we have available. As the Hexxus devours her alone, Crysta’s sacrifice in live-action would be a good enough sell to pitch this movie’s live-action remake.

8/10 The Swan Princess: Based On Swan Lake, But Was Overshadowed By The Lion King Rerelease

The Swan Princess (1994) eventually became popular because of home video releases. The film follows Odette, who was turned into a swan by a sorcerer after her father’s kingdom. It is up to her childhood friend, Derek, to come to her rescue and unite the kingdoms as their parents wished.

The Swan Princess has all the trappings of a typical princess movie. To see Odette’s transformations done as a live-action sequence would be amazing to see. But more than that, the recreation of the ball scene after Odette and Derek reunites, which leads into the final battle, would be visually satisfying.

7/10 Cats Don’t Dance: As Long As It Doesn’t Look Like Cats

Cats Don’t Dance (1997) is a musical-animated movie that follows Danny, an orange tabby cat from Indiana with dreams of making it big in Hollywood. The film is set in the 1930s when humans and anthropomorphic animals could coexist, but these animals are discriminated against from starring in principle and supporting roles in cinema.

A remake of this movie would have to keep the musical aspect of the original, mainly because the movie’s point is to showcase the musical abilities of these animals. But a live-action version of this film could be highly entertaining, especially with the right cast for the CGI animals’ voice-overs and whoever would play Darla Dimple.

6/10 The Prince Of Egypt: A Surprising Phenomenon

One of DreamWorks animation’s biggest hits depicts the biblical story from Exodus. At the time, the movie showcased a great cast of actors, from Val Kilmer and Ralph Fiennes to Sandra Bullock and Patrick Stewart. The music alone for this film was an iconic part of the culture with Whitney Huston and Mariah Carey’s duet “When You Believe.”

Although biblical movies have fallen out of fashion in the mainstream, it is possible that The Prince of Egypt could still be remade into a live-action film that everyone could enjoy. What made the animated movie work, other than the art style and cast, was that it wasn’t preachy. Instead, the film told a story that was engaging and relatable.

5/10 The Iron Giant: A Heartwarming Tale About A Giant Robot

The Iron Giant (1994) is a sci-fi animated film about a young boy during the Cold War who investigates an object that fell from space, which turns out to be a 50-foot-tall alien robot. The boy teaches the robot about humanity through their friendship, particularly death. The story this film tells has been praised over the years, and a retelling of the tale would be fantastic for a new demographic.

The film did not do well at the box office initially but has since become a cult classic. A live-action remake of the film could give the movie another chance. Because of franchises like the Transformers, the technology is advanced enough to make a faithful adaptation of the animated film.

4/10 The Secret of NIMH: Is It Science-Fiction Or Is It Fantasy?

The Secret of NIMH (1982) is a fantasy adventure film that follows a field mouse, Mrs. Brisby. Unable to move her sick son, Brisby tries to find a way to move her home out of the plow path. This leads her to the rat colony, where she learns the truth about her late husband and his connection to NIMH.

The movie’s fantastical qualities make it a very memorable film. The story could be fleshed out more regarding how NIMH fits in with their escaped subjects. But a live-action remake could delve into missing aspects of the film. The remake could lean more on the fantasy/science fiction hybrid that the animated movie tried to create.

3/10 All Dogs Go To Heaven: From Revenge To Friendship

The 1989 animated musical comedy-drama had the unfortunate run of being released at the same time as The Little Mermaid. While All Dogs Go To Heaven did not do well at the box office, it did very well through home video sales. The story follows a dog, Charlie, killed by his former friend, Carface. Charlie refuses to take his place in Heaven and returns to Earth for revenge.

While the film starts with a revenge plot, it takes a turn when Charlie meets an orphan girl and learns about friendship. However, this film’s story still holds up, as it twists from being about revenge into something more heartwarming. A live-action remake could help retell the story for a new audience.

2/10 Thumbelina: A Tale About Believing In Your Heart

Thumbelina (1994) is a musical fantasy about a young woman the size of a thumb. She meets Prince Cornelius one night, leading her on a wild journey. In the end, the two find each other again, and it is revealed that Thumbelina was a fairy all along. Once married, she takes her place with the other fairies.

Thumbelina is a wild ride of a movie. While the story would need a bit of updating, as the animated film has Thumbelina running from different male characters before finding her prince again, it is still a cute tale. The theme of believing in your heart and, by doing so, being able to do wonderful things is still a good message for children.

1/10 We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story: The Family-Friendly Dinosaur Movie

We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story is a 1993 film initially marketed as a more family-friendly version of Jurassic Park. However, this movie is dark for a children’s film. At the same time, there are amusing parts to the movie; once we’re introduced to Screweye, the tone changes.

This film could do well as a live-action movie. The story is straightforward as it mainly tries to get these dinosaurs to the Museum of Natural History. Still, the underlying idea of the movie is that these were wishes made by children that were being fulfilled. A live-action remake could take this story in any direction because it also has a darker nature with Screweye, making it a bit perfect.

