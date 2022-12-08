10 Unmissable Holiday Horror Movies To Raise The Spirits [Watch

It’s the holiday season again! For the month of December, we will discuss all kinds of festive holiday films. We are kicking off our Christmas campaign with our ‘Home for the Holidays Pt. 3’ episode. We’re covering various movies, but we wanted to handpick a list that supplied options for all types of horror fans. We jump from killer Santas, to psychological thrillers, to werewolves. If you love yuletide horror, then this list may have a few presents in store for you.

Inside (2007)

We would like to start our holiday list with a family movie. Inside follows a mother preparing for her journey into motherhood on Christmas Eve. She encounters a woman from her past who is coming to collect her gift. The plot explores grief, loneliness, and revenge. Also, this flick is filled with blood, guts, and ass! It goes there like Degrassi. You can catch this gem on VOD. We highly recommend this movie if you enjoy the New French Extremity sub-genre.

Silent Night (2012)

If you believe killer Santas embody holiday horror, then this movie is for you. Santa Claus is coming to town and he wants that smoke! We like it because the kills are WILD. Who doesn’t love Sant with a flamethrower? This movie is also especially brutal because doesn’t care how old you are. If you’re on the naughty list, then you’re going down. You can find this on Shudder this holiday season. This is great to watch while opening presents underneath the tree.

The Lodge (2019)

This movie is for the people in the back that like slow burns (I’m people). This is also for horror fans who enjoy movies about cults. After a tragic event, a man takes his family up to their cabin for the holidays. This movie cranks up the social tension as it slowly heats to a boiling point. We love this film because it is the epitome of “Fuck around and find out”. The Lodge is streaming on Hulu. We recommend watching this movie with a warm cup of cocoa.

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins is a ton of fun and you can watch it with the entire family! The Peltzer family’s life descends into chaos after a mogwai is brought into the home. While Gizmo is adorable, his uncouth cousins are not! If you love fun and chaos, then you’ll enjoy this. This film also gives us a fun burst of nostalgia. It’s the perfect movie to keep you company while you decorate your house. Check it out on HBOMax.

A Christmas Horror Story (2015)

We are huge fans of anthologies! A Christmas Horror Story delivers the gift of interesting stories and ties them all together with a great wraparound story as a Christmas bow. This movie gives the viewer a little bit of everything. You can catch the undead and other creatures from folklore throughout the movie while you get glimpses of William Shatner as a radio host. This gem goes perfectly with a cup of eggnog. Catch it on Shudder.

The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020)

If you are into werewolf movies, check out The Wolf of Snow Hollow on Prime video. The viewer follows the authority of a small town trying to figure out who, or what, is behind a string of murders. This flick packs a gory punch! We love the whodunit set up over a snowy backdrop. The use of humor keeps the tone light overall. This movie is perfect for a snowy day in December.

Pooka (2018)

If you enjoy unsettling psychological thrillers, then ‘Pooka’ may be for you. This installment of Into The Dark follows an actor as he takes on a new gig advertising a new toy. When he wears the suit, it has adverse effects; it’s also quite terrifying. This film takes you on a ride through crumbling reality and time while bathing you in Christmas lights. Catch this movie on Hulu.

Hosts (2020)

We are going to dinner at the Hendersons! If you enjoy a little possession during the holidays, then you can stream Hosts (2020) on Shudder. Admittedly, the first half is better than the second half, but it was a fun little ride. The gore was fun, but the sprinkle of a possible apocalypse sealed the deal for us. We think this is a fun movie to watch, while you’re wrapping gifts.

Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

This is another killer Santa flick for everyone who’s into 80’s B-movies. We follow Billy after a tragic event. We witness his experience in the orphanage and his spiral out of control. Silent Night, Deadly Night has some fun kills, a great soundtrack, and a cult following. Check it out on VOD to see why Christmas is the scariest damn night of the year!

Black Christmas (1974)

‘Black Christmas’

If you are looking for a holiday classic, Black Christmas is a solid choice. It manages to be terrifying without the viewer laying eyes on the killer. The phone calls make our skin crawl in the best way possible. ‘Black Christmas’ delivers dynamic femme characters and discusses choice right after Roe v. Wade court ruling. She’s groundbreaking. Iconic. You can catch this flick on Tubi, Peacock, or Shudder. We highly recommend it if you haven’t seen it before.

