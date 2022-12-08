12 of the most surprising moments from Prince Harry and Meghan

Meghan said she wouldn’t get cast in Hollywood roles because she was biracial.





Mike Ross played by Patrick J. Adams and Rachel Zane played by Meghan Markle on “Suits.”



Meghan opened up about her struggles in Hollywood during the second episode, revealing that she was rejected for roles “all the time” due to the fact that she was biracial.

“It is very, very hard on your confidence to be an auditioning actor, especially when you don’t fit into any box,” she said. “It triggers the same stuff for me when I was a kid, it’s like where do I fit in?”

Nick Collins, Meghan’s former agent, said he also struggled to get Meghan cast for certain roles due to the color of her skin.

“I don’t even actually remember the point at which I found out she was biracial,” he said. “Once I found out, I would send her out for Black roles. But sometimes I would pitch her for those roles and the casting director would be like ‘What do you mean?’ and I’d be like ‘Well she’s biracial, her mom’s black,’ and they’d say, ‘No, she doesn’t look it.'”

But Markle continued to pursue her dream of getting onto a TV show, landing the role of Rachel Zane in “Suits” in 2011.

“Rachel Zane was really in some ways, one of the first representations I’d seen of a real identified, biracial woman,” Collins said. “You know, seeing her family and how it fits together.”

But Meghan said her career was an issue with the royal family.

“The actress thing was the biggest problem, funny enough,” she continued. “There was a big idea of what that looks like from the UK standpoint. Hollywood, it’s very easy for them to typecast that.”