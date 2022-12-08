14 Celebs Who Had Huge Falling Outs With Their Family (And

In 2019, Nick told CBS Sunday Morning, “I said, ‘You know, I feel like the Jonas Brothers should be no more, and we should go on individual journeys.’ And it didn’t go so well. … I feared that, you know, we — they would never speak to me again.”

In the band’s joint memoir Blood, Joe said, “I walked into that meeting like a tourist going to the beach,” he began. “I kicked back on the couch and said, ‘What’s going on?’ and put my feet up. I didn’t see the tsunami coming. I still remember the exact words he said. ‘My heart is no longer in this.’ It was like something our dad would say. Very pastor-like. Something an old-fashioned gentleman might say to his partner when getting divorced. It felt formal, serious…and permanent.”

He continued, “The pressure kept building inside me, until Kevin set it loose. Kevin was going on about a breakup tour. ‘We can figure this out,’ he was saying. ‘We’ll just say, this is it. We’re breaking up and we’re going to do this farewell tour.’ … How could he be cool with this so quickly? It was all over, and he was trying to market it. This was not okay.”